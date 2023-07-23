Ben-Gurion University Develops AI System to Identify Violations of Social Norms





An artificial intelligence (AI) system that identifies violations of social norms has been developed by researchers at Ben-Gurion University (BGU) in the Negev. The project was one of the first to address automated identification of violations of social norms, and was funded by the US Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency (DARPA).

There are many social norms around the world, but social norm violations boil down to a few general categories. Professor Yair Neuman and his engineer Yochai Cohen built a system using GPT-3, zero-shot text classification, and automatic rule detection.

The system used 10 social emotion binaries as categories. Binary describes a numbering scheme in which there are only two values ​​for each digit, 0 or 1, and is the basis for all codes used by computer systems to understand operating instructions and user input.

Israeli Perspective on Artificial Intelligence (Illustrated). (Credit: DAVID YAPHE, EGOR VIKHREV/UNSPLASH) Game-Changing Military Capabilities

The end result includes not only innovative military capabilities such as precision weapons and stealth technology, but also models of modern civilian society such as the Internet, automatic speech recognition and language translation, and global positioning system receivers large enough to be embedded in countless consumer devices.

BGU’s Computational Cultural Understanding (CCU) program was intended to create cross-cultural language understanding technology to improve the situational awareness and interaction effectiveness of DoD operators. According to DARPA’s explanation of the program’s rationale, cross-cultural misunderstandings not only derail negotiations, but can also be the catalyst for war.

Their findings were recently published in the prestigious journal Scientific Reports under the title “AI to identify violations of social norms.”

Newman and his engineers trained the system to identify ten social emotions: competence, politeness, trustworthiness, discipline, compassion, agreeableness, success, adaptability, politeness, and loyalty. The system was able to characterize a written situation based on any of these ten classifiers and recognize whether it was positive or negative. The system was tested on his two large datasets of short texts, empirically proving the effectiveness of the model.

“Although this is a preliminary study, it provides strong evidence that our approach is correct and can be extended to include more social norms,” ​​said Newman, who heads the Functor Institute for Cognitive and Brain Sciences.

Because the number of social norms is vast, an easy and natural way to learn norms is through a limited number of social emotions that are rooted in evolution and deeply related to the universal human evaluation system. “For example, when a person feels shame, embarrassment, or regret, they are considered to be acknowledging a violation of social norms,” ​​the authors write. “Thus, violations of norms are accompanied and exhibited by social emotions that have an important function in the ‘recalibration of social valuations in self and others’ minds.” These feelings are universal, but their specific expressions may be culturally based. ”

