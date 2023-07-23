New Podcast Series Sheds Light on Africa’s Agtech Sector





Disrupt Africa has released the third and final episode of a three-part podcast series focusing on the current state of the agritech sector in Africa, highlighting trends, opportunities and challenges in key sectors.

The Disrupt Podcast has released a number of focused series over the last few years, including those on venture capital and e-commerce, as well as producing a regular “The month in VC” series.

Its latest focus is Africa’s agritech, looking at the start-ups making waves in this sector, what they have achieved so far, and what opportunities and challenges they face in the future. This series looks at how agricultural innovation is critically important on the African continent, and discusses the initiatives and funders behind the development of African agritech ecosystems.

The series, which you can watch in full episodes below, was released in partnership with South African agritech company IQ Logistica. IQ Logistica brings the ecosystem closer to farmers and their partners by linking them directly with IQ Logisticas’ growing suite of products and services, including Farmers Friend, Agnovate Insurance, Farmer Finance Desk and Guano Plus. The result is a frictionless environment to digitally monitor, reduce risk and create more profitable farmers.

IQ Logistica’s David Jeromin and Wade Breytenbach join the series.

DP #45: Feeding the World – Empowering Agriculture in Africa through Tech Entrepreneurship, Episode 3 – 23 July 2023: Disrupt Africa has partnered with IQ Logistica to put together a three-part podcast series on the agritech sector in Africa. Where did the African agritech sector come from, where is it now, and where is it headed? In Episode 3, we explored the issues involved in scaling an agricultural venture and how technology can speed up the process.

DP #44: Feeding the World – Empowering Agriculture in Africa through Tech Entrepreneurship, Episode 2 – 16 July 2023: Disrupt Africa has partnered with IQ Logistica to put together a three-part podcast series on the agritech sector in Africa. Where did the African agritech sector come from, where is it now, and where is it headed? Episode 2 explores the many areas agtech companies can innovate for impact and the support available to them.

DP #43: Feeding the World – Empowering Agriculture in Africa through Tech Entrepreneurship, Episode 1 – 9 July 2023: Disrupt Africa has partnered with IQ Logistica to put together a three-part podcast series on the agritech sector in Africa. Where did the African agritech sector come from, where is it now, and where is it headed? Episode 1 explores the deep-seated challenges facing agriculture on the continent and how technology companies are beginning to tackle them.

