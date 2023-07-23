How Benjamin Franklin Stopped Early Counterfeiters and Laid the Foundation for the US Dollar





Benjamin Franklin’s busy schedule as an inventor, publisher, scientist, diplomat, and founding father of the United States makes it easy to forget his achievements.

So let’s add one more to the roster. It is his early work printing colonial banknotes designed to combat the constant threat of counterfeiting.

Franklin was an early innovator in printing techniques, using imprints of natural objects such as colored threads, watermarks, and leaves to make it much more difficult for others to create imitations of his banknotes. The University of Notre Dame team used advanced scanning technology to shed new light on his technique, revealing some of it in greater detail along the way, as well as revealing another reason Franklin is on the $100 bill.

The new study, published Monday in the Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences, describes data collected using techniques such as spectroscopy and fluorescence testing that use light to identify elements such as carbon, calcium and potassium in test samples. Researchers also used an electron microscope to image details.

The goal, according to lead author Khachatur Manukyan, an associate professor of physics at the University of Notre Dame, was to learn more about the materials used by Franklin and his network of printer partners and how those materials help distinguish invoices from cheap print.

In an interview, Manukyan said the goal was to decipher the type of material they used. And I found some very interesting differences between this banknote and other printers.

Researchers explored Franklin’s tendency to include watermarks, tiny indigo-dyed threads, and special crystal fillers on printed banknotes to create barriers to counterfeiting. The paper also focuses on Franklin’s use of nature printing, a technique for transferring detailed leaf vein patterns from tree leaves to printing plates.

These technologies put up many barriers for those who wanted to imitate them. Counterfeiters naturally want to keep costs low, which often delays investment in improving their own printing technology. Franklin’s filler made banknotes more durable, helping them last longer than the cheap paper favored by criminals, but his dyed threads added a further barrier to production.

Similarly, Franklin’s printed images of nature produced fine detail that was particularly difficult for unskilled printers to reproduce.

The Notre-Dame team also learned that Franklin had developed its own graphite-based ink at a time when competing printers were using mostly Bone Black-derived inks. Bone black is a charcoal-like substance produced by heating animal bones to high temperatures in kilns with restricted oxygen flow. The significance of Franklin’s graphite-based ink is not clear and requires further research.

But then, with the Revolutionary War, apparently in favor of the British military, bill counterfeiting surged, and the subsequent American government shunned paper money in favor of coins for decades. It wasn’t until the Civil War began in 1861 that the federal government authorized the printing of the first dollar bills, known as greenbacks, to reconsider.

Among the features of these U.S. banknotes, of course, were colored threads. These are still in use, albeit in a more modern form. For example, today’s U.S. currency has security threads embedded in banknotes of $5 and up, now thin vertical bands that fluoresce in ultraviolet light.

