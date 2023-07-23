3 Semiconductor Stocks to Watch for August 2023





2023-07-23 12:10:29 ET

A key sector in the global technology economy, the semiconductor industry is at the heart of the modern digital world. Semiconductors, also known as integrated circuits or microchips, form the core of many of the electronic devices we use every day, from smartphones and laptops to cars and consumer electronics. The industry is highly dynamic, driven by rapid technological advancements and continued demand for increased computing power, connectivity and energy efficiency.

Investing in semiconductor stocks can be a way for investors to gain exposure to growth in the tech sector. These companies often experience strong demand, especially during periods of technological innovation and economic upswings. However, performance is often related to broader economic cycles and can be cyclical.

As such, understanding the industry is crucial for investors looking to diversify their portfolios with technology-based assets. While this sector has significant growth potential, it is important to note that market, supply and demand dynamics may result in higher volatility compared to other sectors. Additionally, let’s take a closer look at three trending semiconductor stocks to watch in the stock market this week.

semiconductor stocks to buy [Or Sell] Currently Intel (INTC Co.)

First, Intel (INTC) is a global leader in designing and manufacturing the critical technologies that power the cloud and an increasingly smart, connected world. We provide computing, networking, data storage and communications solutions worldwide.

Last week, Intel announced that it had reached an agreement with global technology solutions provider ASUS. Under the new terms, ASUS will manufacture, sell and support Intel’s Next Unit of Compute (NUC) system product line ranging from 10th to 13th generation. In addition, we plan to collaborate on the development of future innovative NUC system designs.

Year-to-date, INTC shares are up 27.27%. Meanwhile, Intel stock is trading at $34.02 per share as of last Friday’s trading session.

Source: TD Ameritrade TOS

Advanced Micro Devices (AMD stock)

Next, Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) is a significant player in the central processing unit (CPU) and graphics processing unit (GPU) market. We design and manufacture microprocessors for the computer and consumer electronics industries.

Also last week, AMD announced the timing of its Q2 2023 earnings release. For more information, the company plans to report its second quarter 2023 results after the US stock market close on Tuesday, August 1, 2023.

In 2023, Advanced Micro Devices stock is up 73.31% year-to-date. Meanwhile, AMD shares are trading at $110.95 per share as of last Friday’s trading session.

Source: TD Ameritrade TOS

Finally, Qualcomm (QCOM), a leading designer and manufacturer of wireless communications products, plays a key role in the development and expansion of 5G technology.

Just this month, Qualcomm announced its latest quarterly cash dividend. In the announcement, the company said it would pay a quarterly cash dividend of $0.80 per common share. Dividends will be paid on September 21, 2023 to shareholders of record as of August 31, 2023. QCOM’s annual dividend yield to date is 2.57%.

Year-to-date, QCOM shares are up 16.34%. Additionally, Qualcomm shares are trading at $124.72 per share as of last Friday’s close.

Source: TD Ameritrade TOS

