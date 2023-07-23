Made by Taranto: Piata, a shipping company that started with a Google search





Editor’s Note: Made in Tarrant is an occasional small business Q&A series that started in Tarrant County. Submit your business here.

Who: Nathan Butorac, CEO When: Founded 2016 Number of Employees: 3 What: Piatagram is an e-commerce company that delivers piatas with custom messages via email. Location: Fort Worth Website: https://www.pinatagrams.com

The Fort Worth Report spoke with Nathan Boutrac about the business. This interview has been edited for content, length, grammar and clarity.

Seth Bodine: How did you come up with the idea for Piatagram? Nathan Butrac: I worked for a technology device company (Internet of Things). They were touch-enabled hard surfaces. And since he graduated from TCU in 2013, I’ve been in the startup industry my whole career. At that point, it was just me and my co-founder, him, and we had disagreements about how my career with them would go, and what the job role was. I decided to leave that business and start my own business.

I still had consulting clients, so I wasn’t completely out of work. But what made me want to get into e-commerce is that you can start with very little capital, be cash flow positive within 3 months, and live anywhere. And I just went to Google search and said, ‘What crazy stuff you can email. Because the other thing I wanted to do was have a viral element to reduce marketing costs. I wanted something with explosive potential.

Bodine: On social media?

Butrak: Yes. I didn’t want to make just a generic product that I was trying to build a brand on. I wanted it to be exciting, something new.

My first idea was actually mailasnail.com. We will send you real snails by snail mail. And it lasted all but one day. I had an idea in the morning, built a website in the afternoon, and posted it on Facebook in the evening to see if my friends liked it. It was. Then, around midnight, there were 100 snails in the shopping cart from a snail farm in California. And to send an alien species across state lines, you need to read three pages of FDA documents. So I thought, ‘Okay, that idea sucks. pivot. I went back to Google and searched for even crazier stuff I could email, and there were a few mom bloggers sending piatas to their kids and colleges, and they were delivered out of the box. I grew up with them at birthday parties and they are fun so why not try it out?

Bodine: Did you start from there?

Butrak: No, it wasn’t. I sold 5 or 6 to my close friends. And when I did my first big marketing move, I went to South by Southwest with a friend. And we put up 1,000 flyers in downtown Austin during South Buy asking for the missing Piata. It started trending on Twitter. And I gave it some pressure.

In fact, 2017-2020 had its ups and downs, but nothing more than a side income. And in 2020, I got really lucky.

Many say that luck is the meeting of opportunity and preparation. Well, when the world shut down, I happened to be in the right industry: e-commerce.

I lived with several photographers and videographers who had lost their jobs. They were wedding photographers. and videographers. And I decided to make a commercial for Piatagram. Putting it in a Facebook ad, the stars were just lined up, and it was the perfect moment to get into her Facebook ad. Because while people were aggressive with their media budgets, everyone was paying attention to it. Thanks to that, we were able to scale up to where we are today.

Bodine: What’s the biggest lesson you’ve learned from all this?

Butrak: Sometimes it takes persistence. But looking back, I realize how reckless I was when I was in my 20s, lacking focus. It was a dangerous proposition to keep chasing startups for 10 years. And then, on this side of things, it’s like, well, yeah, of course we’ll do it again. The reason it worked is because I did it for five years. Bodine: What advice would you give to someone looking to start their own business?

Butrak: I would say that if someone wants to start a business, learn thoroughly why other companies in the field are successful.

I want anyone to think deeply about how much time, money, and relationships it takes to make it happen, and understand that most people fail to build a successful business. It’s a dangerous endeavour.

Seth Bodin is a business and economic development reporter for the Fort Worth Report. Contact set[email protected] and follow @sbodine120 on Twitter.

At Fort Worth Reports, news decisions are made independently of board members and financial backers. Learn more about our editorial independence policy here.

