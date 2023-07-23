BetaKit Podcast: Live from Startupfest!





Contributors: Dr. Teresa Johnson (Airbnb), Harper Reid (General Galactic Corporation), Neha Kela (2048 Ventures).

After stepping into the live podcast format at last year’s SAAS NORTH, the BetaKit Podcast Crew packed up their gear a few weeks ago and secured a seat on the Startup Train at Startupfest.

“The BetaKit podcast is truly a dog advocate podcast.”

Recorded on the main stage of Startupfest, this live version of the BetaKit podcast features a slightly different format, where Rob and I pay tribute to our inner Conan O’Brien with our talk show approach. Three more special guests appear one by one of him, chaos ensues, and the White Stripes perform before the credits roll (not included on this recording: The White Stripes).

Onstage guests Dr. Theresa Johnson (Airbnb), Harper Reid (General Galactic Corporation), and Neha Kela (2048 Ventures) might expect some confusion, but the conversations were wide-ranging as a result. Launching particles into satellites (for science!), founders and market fit, working under Barack Obama, when to quit, shutting down companies, angel and early-stage investments, and building jetpacks for dogs (for science!) were all on the table, fueled in part by questions submitted live from the Startupfest audience.

So get yourself into the kind of controlled chaos that makes Startupfest so special. Also, don’t forget that the BetaKit Podcast will be recorded live on any stage we attend.

Let’s dig in.

The BetaKit podcast is sponsored by Palette Skills and SalesCamp. Palette Skills is pleased to announce her innovative six-week training program aimed at helping an individual with no industry experience unlock her potential in the world of B2B technology sales. Applications for British Columbia and Ontario are now open. Think about your future and apply now!

Subscription Methods: RSS, Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Stitcher, Google Podcasts, YouTube

The BetaKit podcast is hosted by Douglas Soltys and Rob Kenedi. Edited by Kati Lar. Recorded live at Startupfest (no dogs were harmed during the recording). Sponsored by Palette Skills.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://betakit.com/the-betakit-podcast-live-from-startupfest/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos