How to pause or cancel your Google Play subscription





If you’ve been using your Android phone for a while, you may have subscribed to multiple apps and services from the Google Play Store. Left unchecked, these can pile up and put a serious strain on your wallet.

Luckily, Google Play makes it easy to pause or cancel your subscription. This tutorial will walk you through that process. It also explains how to request a refund for a subscription on Google Play.

How to cancel a Google Play subscription

If you decide to completely stop your Google Play subscription, simply deleting the associated apps from your Android phone is not enough. Instead, you’ll need to visit the Google Play Subscriptions Management Console to cancel your subscription.

Note: If you cancel your subscription, you will still have access to paid content until the end of your current billing period. For example, if you cancel in the middle of an annual subscription, you still have access for 6 months.

To cancel your Google Play subscription:

Open the Google Play Store and tap your profile picture in the top right corner of the screen. Select “Payments & Subscriptions”. If you have multiple Google accounts on your Android, tap your email address at the top and select the correct account. Tap “Subscription”. Tap the subscription you want to cancel in the Active section. Tap “Cancel Subscription”. Enter your reason and tap Continue.as confirmation[サブスクリプションをキャンセル]again.

If you change your mind and want to resubscribe before or after your subscription expires, follow these steps:

Revisit the Subscription Management Console and tap the subscription you want to resubscribe to. Tap “Re-subscribe”. Review your subscription information and tap Resubscribe again to confirm. How to pause a subscription on Google Play

Sometimes you may want to temporarily suspend your Google Play subscription without completely canceling it. Pausing a subscription allows you to suspend payments for a specified period of time.

To pause your subscription on Google Play:

Open the Google Play Store and tap your profile picture in the top right corner of the screen. Select “Payments & Subscriptions”. Tap “Subscription”. Tap the subscription you want to pause in the Active section. Sets the pose length. Tap “Confirm”.

To resume a subscription before it is automatically resumed:

Revisit the Subscription Management Console and tap the subscription you want to resume. Tap Resume. Confirm your payment information and resume again as confirmation. How to get a Google Play subscription refund

In some circumstances, we may need to refund your Google Play subscription. Examples include incorrect purchases, app or service issues, and deceptive advertising.

Google Play subscription refund requests vary depending on whether it’s within 48 hours of purchase or longer.

You can request a refund from Google within 48 hours of subscribing to an app or service. If it has been more than 48 hours since you registered for an app or service, you must contact the app developer to obtain a refund. Contact Google 48 hours in advance

To request a refund from Google:

Open Google Chrome on your Android phone and visit the Google Play Refund Request page.[はい]make sure you’re logged in with the Google account you used to make the purchase, and[続行]Tap. If not, select No and log in with the correct account. Select the subscription you want to refund and tap Continue. Select a reason for the refund and tap Continue. It is best to choose precisely. For example, if you used the app a few times before initiating a refund request, selecting ‘I made a purchase by mistake’ may be penalizing you. Tap Continue. Review the details and tap Request Refund.

Please allow up to 4 days to process your refund request. You’ll receive an email if Google decides to approve or deny your refund. Visit the “Check Google Play refund status” page to check the status of your request. If you receive a refund, the amount will be refunded to the payment method used for the subscription (Google Play balance, credit card, etc.).

Contact developer after 48 hours

To contact the developer about a refund, you must:

Open the Google Play Store and visit the app’s store page. Scroll down and expand the Developer Contact section. Please contact the developer with your contact information. How to pause, cancel and refund subscriptions on non-Android devices

If you can’t access your Android phone, don’t worry. Subscriptions for non-Android devices can be paused, canceled, or refunded through the web version of the Google Play Store. Here’s how:

Go to the Google Play website and sign in using your Google account credentials. Select your profile picture in the top right corner,[支払いとサブスクリプション]Choose. Switch to the Subscriptions tab. Tap Manage next to the subscription you want to pause or cancel.[サブスクリプションをキャンセルする]or[支払いを一時停止する]Choose.

If you want to initiate a refund for your subscription:

If it’s been less than 48 hours after payment, please visit the page to request a refund on Google Play. Please contact the developer. To request a refund after 48 hours, contact information is provided on the app’s store page. Manage your Google Play subscription

Knowing how to manage your Google Play subscription is essential to customizing your digital experience on your Android device. You have the right to control whether or not to suspend or permanently cancel your subscription, resume a suspended or canceled subscription, and request a refund if you wish.

