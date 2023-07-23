Small Business Tech Roundup Don’t Buy a MacBook Now





Cupertino, Calif. – June 6: Newly redesigned MacBook Air laptops are seen on display… [+] WWDC22 at Apple Park in Cupertino, California on June 6, 2022. Apple CEO Tim Cook kicked off the annual developer conference WWDC22. (Photo credit: Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

Getty Images

Here are five things that happened in the tech industry this week and how they affect your business. Did you miss me?

1 Technology Columnist Warns: Don’t Buy a MacBook Now

Laptop’s Jason England has called attention to the topic surrounding Mark Garmans’ report that Apple will discontinue the M3 (MacBook Air and MacBook Pro) earlier than expected in the second half of 2023. One of the reasons for his early appearance is that the M3 hasn’t suffered from supply issues like his M2 of the previous generation. The M3 silicon chip is said to be the best and most efficient chip ever. And now, its market release is just a few months away. UK advice for anyone considering buying a new MacBook: Hold on. (Source: laptop)

Why this is important for your business:

On the flip side, you might wait and buy an older MacBook version. This is definitely discounted and may be more than enough for your needs.

2 Microsoft charges companies $30 per user for 365 AI Copilot.

Described as the power of next-gen AI, Microsoft 365 Copilot is available to businesses for $30/month (Business Standard and Business Premium accounts). (Source: Yahoo! News)

Why this is important for your business:

Everything you need to know about Copilot is here. It will have a big impact on your business.

3 Meta and Microsoft partner to bring new AI software to enterprises.

Meta and Microsoft have partnered on the Llama 2 Metas AI language model. Developers have free access to Llama 2 through the Microsoft Azure cloud computing platform. Llama 2 will be available as an open source technology. The decision has been somewhat controversial, as Meta seems to have flipped its stance on restricting AI usage. CEO Mark Zuckerberg said open source drives innovation because it allows more developers to build on new technologies. (Source: Wall Street Journal)

Why this is important for your business:

As AI evolves, big tech companies will have AI-based language and data models. If your business is focused on Facebook or Instagram and you want to build more AI capabilities for your users, this is a development tool worth exploring.

4 EnKash launches Olympus, the industry’s first 360-degree full-stack business payments, receipts and reconciliation platform.

Management Platform EnKash has released Olympus, a smart digital payment platform specifically designed for start-ups and traditional businesses. (Source: EnKash)

Why this is important for your business:

This software is designed to simplify A/P and A/R processing. EnKash recognizes the growing need to help small businesses automate their payment systems where lack of knowledge and resources is hampering the process. Olympus offers plug-and-play integration capabilities that seamlessly wrap over your company’s existing accounting and enterprise resource planning (ERP) software. This is detailed in the company’s press release. Based in India, EnKash leverages Asia’s fastest growing digital payment system.

5 Posing as the owner, the caller deceives the employees and steals hundreds of dollars.

This is a cautionary tale in Wisconsin. A gas station employee received a call from someone pretending to be the owner. He told the employee that he needed $3,500 in advance for a $14,000 delivery. After being convinced the call was legitimate and explaining that the employee didn’t have the money, he took $900 in bitcoin from an adjoining restaurant’s safe and deposited it into Green Bay as instructed by the owner, which turned out to be a scam. Thanks to the attention of an accidental passerby, a broken window alerted authorities, who traced the call to a Mexican number and another number with a Wisconsin area code. (Source: WALB-TV)

Why this is important for your business:

I have a lot of questions here. Is the digital currency Bitcoin stored in a vault?Was an employee robbed a restaurant to pay for a delivery to her boss?A deposit was made in an unusual place in her Green Bay?Two lessons here. The first is to test the IQ of the employees you hire. The second is to put in place internal controls so that no employee can take cash out of the office without prior written approval from at least two of her employees. Deepfake scams are a growing security threat, but a little common sense can help you overcome them.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.forbes.com/sites/quickerbettertech/2023/07/23/small-business-tech-roundup-dont-buy-a-macbook-right-now/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos