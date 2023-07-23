



Get to know Google Bard’s next-generation AI features, the unique features that make Google Bard the king of the AI ​​universe

Google Bard’s next-gen AI capabilities: Artificial intelligence has come a long way from being just an analytical tool to being a powerful creative agent. Technology Goliath works tirelessly in the age of artificial intelligence to provide cutting-edge AI technology. One of the most striking examples of this transformational potential is Bard, Google’s AI chatbot. Google’s Bard takes AI-driven chatbots to a whole new level, combining natural language processing, machine learning and creativity to generate original, human-like poetry and prose.

Google Bard is still a Large Language Model (LLM) under development, but we’ve already learned how to perform many different kinds of tasks, such as answering questions in a meaningful way, translating languages, summarizing text, and generating different creative textual representations of textual content. Since Bard’s lackluster debut, Google has improved the user experience by adding features. With the latest release, Google has increased Bard’s language and geographic availability, and also added many new features.

A recent update to Google Bard introduced some unique features to Bard AI. These features are not found in other chatbots and are not present in ChatGPT. Over the past few months, Google has added many new features to Bard, making it even more powerful and versatile. These new features include:

1) Voice response

Bard’s ability to speak is one of its most important new features. For those who prefer voice-based interaction with AI, Bard now generates voice responses to commands. According to Google, this is useful if users want to know how to pronounce words correctly, or if they want to listen to poetry or plays.

2) Image and video analysis

Bard can now analyze images and videos and provide information about them. For example, you can ask Bard to identify objects in an image, describe a scene, or even translate text in an image. As a result, Bird was able to answer questions and create imaginative sentences about the content of the photos in response to visual prompts. Google says the feature will be available in more languages ​​soon, but it’s currently only available in English.

3) Multilingual support

Thanks to Google, 40 more languages ​​are now accessible in Bard, including Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Gujarati, Malayalam, Bengali, Kannada, and Urdu. In addition to introducing more languages, Google has expanded Bard’s availability to more regions, including Brazil and all of Europe.

4) Conversation sharing

Bard can now share conversations with others. This means you can collaborate with others on projects and share your thoughts and ideas with others.

5) Customizing responses

Bard can now be customized to meet your specific needs. For example, you can choose the tone of voice Bard uses and the level of detail it provides in its responses. This feature allows the user to choose from 5 different responses for her from the bard: Simple, Long, Short, Professional, or Casual.

6) Renaming and pinning conversations

This feature is very useful if the user chooses to confirm some of the previous prompts. Google has added a new feature to pin and rename conversations with Bard. Users will have the option to pin, rename, and select recent conversations in the sidebar after starting a chat.

7) Synchronization with other Google services

Bard now integrates with other Google products such as Docs, Sheets and Slides. This means you can use Bard to create documents, spreadsheets, and presentations.

These new features make Google Bard an even more powerful tool for learning, creativity and productivity. One example of an amazing development in AI-driven creativity is Bard, Google’s AI chatbot. Google has made various upgrades to Bard since its debut. The latest features make it undoubtedly the king of the AI ​​universe.

