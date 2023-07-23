Engineering’s Future R&D Operating Model: Co-Creation and Co-Ownership





In today’s dynamic technology environment, traditional engineering research and development (R&D) operating models are presented with exciting growth opportunities. Organizations recognize the immense value of extending beyond their internal capabilities and resources to foster innovation. The future of engineering research and development is driven by the transformative power of co-creation and co-ownership, where collaboration and shared responsibility emerge as catalysts for pioneering breakthroughs. Co-creation and co-ownership represent a departure from the siled hierarchies of the past. Instead, these models emphasize collaboration, transparency, and multi-stakeholder involvement in the innovation process.

Co-Creation brings together interdisciplinary teams from different organizations to tackle complex challenges. The automotive industry provides a compelling example of the effectiveness of co-creation models in which interdisciplinary teams from various organizations work together to address complex challenges. Vehicle development involves extensive processes and regulatory compliance. To overcome these obstacles, automakers have worked together to build shared vehicle platforms that enable them to achieve economies of scale, streamline production, and reduce costs and inventory complexity. This collaborative approach has resulted in faster time to market and increased efficiency. Furthermore, the practice of sharing engines between brands, such as the recent collaboration of Japanese motorcycle manufacturers (Yamaha Motor Co., Suzuki Motor Corporation, Kawasaki Heavy Industries Ltd., Honda Corporation) in the development of small hydrogen engines, demonstrates the advantage of collective expertise when tackling technical challenges. Ultimately, co-creation and co-ownership models in the automotive industry will help accelerate innovation, reduce costs, improve product quality and safety, and pave the way for future progress.

Second, joint ownership allows organizations to share the risks and costs of R&D projects. In the aerospace industry, space exploration efforts often involve multiple organizations, including governments, private companies, and research institutes. For example, SpaceX partners with NASA to develop and launch space missions. By sharing the financial burden and sharing resources, we can tackle ambitious projects that a single organization would not be able to achieve. This joint ownership model fosters technological progress, drives innovation and pushes the boundaries of what is possible in space exploration.

Additionally, co-creation and co-ownership promote customer centricity by involving customers in the research and development process. Consider the case of a consumer electronics manufacturer. Engage with customers through various channels such as online communities and beta testing programs to gather feedback and insights about your products. By co-developing with customers, organizations can better understand their needs and preferences, resulting in more customized and market-ready solutions. This customer-centric approach increases user satisfaction, increases brand loyalty, and gives you a competitive edge in the market.

Organizations need to establish strong ecosystems and agile organizational structures to successfully implement co-creation and co-ownership models. For example, pharmaceutical companies collaborate with academic research institutes and biotech start-ups to accelerate drug discovery and development. Building partnerships and networks creates a vibrant ecosystem that fosters the exchange of knowledge and the cross-pollination of ideas. Partners in the co-creation ecosystem include customers, suppliers, academic institutions, nonprofits and government agencies. Agile methodologies and flat organizational structures encourage collaboration, rapid decision-making, and iterative development cycles. Co-creation and co-ownership require partners to align their approach to privacy and data security data collection and storage. The benefits are many, but to reap the benefits, it’s important to pre-arrange intellectual property ownership, monetization of developed products, and ensuring the right culture, infrastructure, and governance.

With the introduction of Industry 4.0, the ER&D market has grown exponentially and is expected to reach $1.7 trillion globally by 2025, according to a report, despite the impending recession. Digital engineering tools such as data analytics, artificial intelligence (AI), Internet of Things (IoT), and machine learning are pioneers of technological innovation. With the co-creation move to the cloud, organizations at various stages of growth are now using data and analytics to drive new businesses and revenue streams. As a result, his approach to repeat business-based Product-as-a-Service models has changed. In fact, according to the report, four ACES (Autonomous, Connected, Electric and Shared Mobility Technologies) will account for 40% of global ER&D spending this year.

India has emerged as one of the world leaders in this sector, attracting significant investment from ER&D companies around the world to set up experience centers in the country. India’s huge and high-quality talent pool motivates these investors to build their businesses in India.

The future of engineering R&D lies in co-creation and co-ownership. This collaborative operating model enables organizations to leverage diverse expertise, accelerate time to market, share risks and costs, and enhance customer centricity. By embracing this paradigm shift, companies can unlock the collective intelligence and creative potential of diverse stakeholders coming together. In a world where innovation is the key to success, co-creation and co-ownership provide an engineering research and development framework for success in the face of evolving challenges and opportunities.

