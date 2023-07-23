How to Enable Google Cast Screen Mirroring Feature on Samsung Smartphones





Last updated: Jul 23, 2023 16:04 UTC+02:00

Samsung smartphones and tablets support both Google Cast and Miracast (Smart View) for wireless screen mirroring. However, using screen mirroring via Google Cast is a longer process compared to Miracast. To access this feature, open the Google Home app, select a compatible screen,[ミラースクリーン]must be tapped. By comparison, Mircast can be accessed by simply clicking the Smart View quick settings toggle. But Samsung has added a hidden menu to Google Cast that makes it as easy to access as Smart View.

Recently released Galaxy phones and tablets (running One UI 5.1) have a hidden Labs section in Smart View (via Android Police). This hidden menu has features that make accessing Google Cast screen mirroring as easy as Smart View screen mirroring. To enable this feature, follow these steps:

How to Enable Google Cast Screen Mirroring on Samsung Galaxy Smartphones and Tablets

Swipe down from the top of the screen and drag down the notification shade on your Galaxy phone or tablet. Here, find the Smart View quick settings toggle and press and hold. Tap the three dots icon in the upper right corner of the screen, then tap Settings. Then click About Smart View at the bottom of the screen. Tap the Smart View text ten times quickly when you see the following screen. At this point, a pop-up menu will appear asking you to enter your password. Now enter the following password: #00rtsp00 The Developer Options menu will appear on your screen. Now enable the Google Cast toggle.

After completing this process, when you open Smart View for screen mirroring on your Galaxy smartphone or tablet, you will see all smart TVs and devices on your network that support Google Cast for wireless screen mirroring. This means you can wirelessly mirror your phone or tablet screen to your Android TV, Chromecast, or Google TV device.

Use your Galaxy smartphone or tablet as a second monitor for your Windows PC

This hidden SmartView Developer Option screen also has other features that can be enabled. For example, you can use your phone or tablet screen as his second monitor for your Windows 10 or 11 PC. Unfortunately, Windows only supports 16:9 aspect ratio, so when I use my Galaxy smartphone as his second monitor for my Windows computer, it shows black bars.

Hopefully, Samsung will decide not to hide this useful feature in future versions of One UI. If you have a Galaxy smartphone or tablet and a TV that is compatible with Google Cast, it will come in very handy.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.sammobile.com/news/enable-google-cast-screen-mirroring-galaxy-phones-tablets/

