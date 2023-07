UCLA Nanomaterials Engineer Wins Global Award for Hydrogen Fuel Cell Innovation.

Professor Traugott and Professor Dorothea Frederking of UCLA Samueli School of Engineering, Yu Fang, have been awarded the 2023 Eni Energy Transition Award, which recognizes the best innovations towards decarbonizing the energy system.

Founded in 2008 by Italian oil and gas company Eni, the globally recognized Energy Transition Award is one of three major prizes that companies give annually for applied research and innovation in the energy sector.

This year’s Energy Transition Award recognizes Huang and another recipient from the University of California, Berkeley. Huang was recognized for his work on decarbonizing transport using affordable and sustainable hydrogen fuel cells. Pollution and global warming pose serious challenges requiring a switch from fossil fuels to clean, renewable energy.

Mr. Huang made breakthroughs in catalyst design and contributed significantly to the development and advancement of renewable energy technology.

In particular, Huangs is working on creating a unique class of ultrafine-particle platinum nanocatalysts with simultaneously larger electrochemical surface area and longer lifetime, which has greatly improved the development of hydrogen fuel cells. This discovery solved a decades-old dilemma in fuel cell catalyst design, achieving both better performance and cost efficiency.

Her innovation has removed a significant obstacle to widespread application of hydrogen fuel cells in the next generation of emission-free, environmentally friendly vehicles, especially medium and heavy duty vehicles where both performance and longevity are essential.

Huang joined UCLA in 2006 and is currently Dean of the School of Materials Science and Engineering. She directs the Huang Research Group, which seeks a mechanistic understanding of nanoscale phenomena to address green energy applications in catalysis, fuel cells, and materials synthesis. Huang exploits the unique role of nanoscale surfaces and interfaces to create a methodology for applying the latest developments to a wide range of materials and technologies.

The recipient of numerous national and international awards and recognitions, Mr. Huang has been elected a Fellow of the Royal Society of Chemistry and the Society for Materials Research.

She has also received the International Electrochemical Society Award for Experimental Electrochemistry, the International Precious Metal Society Carol Tyler Award, the National Science Foundation Distinguished Creation Award, the Sloan Research Fellowship, the Presidential Early Career Award in Science and Engineering, the National Institutes of Health Director’s New Innovator Award, and the Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency Young Faculty Award.

For the past five years in a row, Mr. Huang has been named a highly cited researcher by Clarivate. This annual list recognizes the world’s most influential researchers, as determined by the research of authors ranked in the top 1% of scholarly citations worldwide.

Read the latest news shaping the hydrogen market at Hydrogen Central

UCLA Nanomaterials Engineer Receives Global Award for Hydrogen Fuel Cell Innovation July 18, 2023

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://hydrogen-central.com/ucla-nanomaterials-engineer-wins-global-award-innovation-hydrogen-fuel-cells/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos