itel Mobile’s Oke Umurhohwo named most innovative marketing manager at Titans of Tech Africa Award – The Sun Nigeria





In a glorious ceremony celebrating innovation and brilliance at the prestigious Titans of Tech Africa Awards in Lagos, itel Mobile’s Marketing Manager (West Africa) Oke Umurhowo was awarded the coveted title of ‘Most Innovative Marketing Manager of the Year’.

With an illustrious marketing career spanning over 10 years, Oke Umurhohwo has been the driving force behind the marketing strategy and brand development of itel Mobile, Nigeria’s leading mobile phone brand. His outstanding leadership and strategic acumen have helped drive the brand’s success and rapid expansion across the West African region.

Oke’s unsurpassed expertise lies in defining the perfect balance of investments and channels, including traditional ATL strategies and innovative digital BTL approaches. This dynamic approach has significantly improved itel Mobile’s brand image and consumer preferences, cementing its position as a market leader.

One of Oke Umurhohwo’s key contributions is his strategic insight in developing comprehensive marketing plans that drive successful product launches across diverse market segments. By attracting new customers and cultivating brand loyalty, he has played a pivotal role in achieving significant sales growth for the brand.

Additionally, Oke Umruhowo’s dedication to excellence extends to the digital realm. As Digital Marketing Supervisor, he expertly planned and executed web, social media and display advertising campaigns, measuring and optimizing their performance to enhance itel Mobile’s online visibility and customer engagement.

The Titans of Tech Africa Awards is a respected platform that identifies and recognizes outstanding individuals like Mr. Oke Umuruhowo who embody the spirit of innovation and have made a significant impact on the technology and business landscape in Nigeria.

With Oke Umurhohwo earning the well-deserved honor of ‘Most Innovative Marketing Manager of the Year’, it is clear that his contributions have not only enhanced itel Mobile’s market position, but also set a new standard for marketing excellence in the West African region.

Urgent news: Earn USD paid directly to your account. A Nigerian can now earn up to $14,000-$17,000 (over 12 million) from his premium domain name. Our backend team will assist you throughout the process.Click here to get started now

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://sunnewsonline.com/oke-umurhohwo-of-itel-mobile-named-most-innovative-marketing-manager-at-titans-of-tech-africa-awards/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos