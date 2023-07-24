



Kapture CX CEO and Co-Founder Shesigiri Kamas sat down with TechGraph to delve into the state of the Indian CRM market and how Kapture CX is integrating AI technologies such as ChatGPT into its CRM platform to provide advanced generative AI capabilities to meet the changing demands of Indian businesses.

Read the full interview:

TechGraph: Can you give us an overview of the current state of the CRM market in India? What are the main trends, challenges and opportunities faced by companies in deploying CRM systems in India?

Shesigiri Kamas: The Indian CRM market has grown steadily due to increased competition, rising customer expectations and the need of companies to provide personalized experiences. Both large and small businesses in various industries have invested in his CRM solutions.

Artificial intelligence (AI) and automation technologies are integrated into CRM systems to enhance customer insights, automate repetitive tasks, and enable personalized recommendations. AI-driven chatbots are increasingly being used for customer support and lead generation.

Driving user adoption and providing the right training to effectively use your CRM can be a challenge. Resistance to change and a lack of understanding of the benefits of CRM systems can hamper successful implementation. CRM systems offer opportunities to deliver personalized experiences, targeted marketing campaigns, and proactive customer service, leading to increased customer satisfaction and loyalty.

TechGraph: How Has Kapture Helped Increase CRM Adoption in India?

Shesigiri Kamas: Platforms designed 10 years ago, or even 25 years ago, must be radically changed to meet the needs of today’s customers. Different demographics have different requirements, especially for his billion Indians who are digital natives.



By understanding the Indian market and customers, we were able to create something that Indian companies value. We have seen customers move from global leaders to Kapture because of these gaps. We have provided Indian brands with a localized customer support platform for their day-to-day operations.

TechGraph: The Indian CRM market is evolving rapidly with the emergence of new technologies and changing customer expectations. How will Kapture stay ahead of these developments and ensure their CRM products remain relevant and competitive in the Indian market?

Shesigiri Kamas: Kapture has been responsive to all emerging trends in the CRM industry. AI is going to be a big game changer in 2023, so it’s already integrated with ChatGPT, and some advanced generative AI features will be rolling out to early adopters this year.

We are also expanding our core team to include experienced leaders in technology, operations, design and sales to easily adapt to changes occurring in the market.

TechGraph: Data privacy and security have become a major concern for both businesses and customers in recent years. How does Kapture address these concerns and ensure the protection of sensitive customer data within its CRM system?

Shesigiri Kamas: At Kapture, we work primarily with large corporate clients. Data privacy and security are decisive factors in choosing her CRM for businesses of all sizes. Kapture is highly compliant with HIPAA, ISO 270001, SOC 2, GDPR, and several other regulations across the globe. Our company encrypts his sensitive PII data and the client can choose which customer information should be encrypted.

TechGraph: Can you describe the scalability and flexibility of Kapture’s CRM solution? How can Indian companies, especially companies of different sectors or sizes, benefit from adopting Kapture’s CRM platform?

Sheshiri Kamith: Kapture is built to solve the customer support challenges faced by large enterprises providing support across geographies and multiple product categories to a large customer base. This applies to long-term customers.

Kapture can be overkill for SMBs, but we have one of the leading customer support platforms for enterprise customers. Kapture comes with pre-built customizations for companies in each industry. We are integrated with ERP, CMS, GDS, OMS, payments, logistics and other everyday business applications used by enterprises.

TechGraph: What kind of support and training does Kapture provide to its customers during the implementation and ongoing use of their CRM software? How does the company ensure a smooth transition and maximize the value businesses get from their CRM investment?

Shesigiri Kamas: Kapture provides a dedicated account manager with 24/7 access to all customers via phone, chat and email. A dedicated account manager will arrange her 15-day training sessions for Kapture end-users at our sales offices. We help you migrate customer data from her other CRM or internal systems to Kapture.



TechGraph: As the CRM market continues to evolve, what do you envision for the future of CRM deployment in India? How is Captcha ready to adapt and innovate to meet the changing needs and demands of Indian businesses?

Shesigiri Kamas: Kapture is able to adapt and innovate to meet changing needs and demands. As more and more SaaS-based products emerge in every industry, the ability for CRMs to integrate with other key business functions becomes important.

Hyper-personalized customer experiences powered by AI will be a game changer in the years to come. We are well prepared for that change.

Kapture is investing in leveraging generative AI to further enhance its AI capabilities within its CRM platform. We are a highly scalable cloud-based platform with changing capabilities that adapt based on changing market demands.



