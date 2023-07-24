



U.S. lawmakers are investigating Ford’s new EV battery deal with China. They worried that a new manufacturing plant in Michigan could bypass restrictions on Chinese-made electric car parts.

North Korean hackers target US software company to steal crypto data. A subgroup of the North Korean cybercriminal group Lazarus has been identified as the attacker behind the JumpCloud breach.

Amsterdam cracks down on cruise ships. Dutch cities are trying to limit tourism and pollution one ship at a time.

TSMC cited a shortage of skilled U.S. workers as the reason for the delay in opening a factory in Arizona. The chipmaker sparked controversy by trying to import workers from Taiwan to train new hires.

What does the White House-brokered AI pledge say?

Seven major AI companies – Amazon, Anthropic, Google, Inflection, Meta, Microsoft and OpenAI – have committed to introduce voluntary safeguards for the development of artificial intelligence systems.

The company’s pledge (pdf) touches on various aspects of technology development, including:

Conduct internal and external testing of AI systems for misuse, social risks, and national security concerns before release

Committed to sharing information across the industry and with governments, the public and academics on managing AI risks

Develop robust mechanisms to ensure users know that content is AI-generated, such as by watermarking

For more information on safety measures, read Michelle Chengs’ report.

Chart: Where are the world’s largest lithium reserves?

Graphics: Diego Lasarte

Bolivia’s reserves of precious metals surged from 2 million tons to 23 million tons. Quartz’s Diego Lasarte explains what the discovery means for the landlocked Andean nation.

Quote: United Airlines promotions not what pilots want

I never knew something like this would happen in the airline industry. United Airlines Chief Executive Scott Kirby said at an earnings call last week. About half of the Company Captain positions that have been posted in the past year have gone unfilled. Read more about why United Airlines pilots, like many workers these days, don’t want promotions.

surprising discovery

Sam Bankman Freed wanted to buy the country of Nauru to wait for the end of the world. His plan was to move himself and his colleagues involved in his effective altruistic movement into a bunker there and wait for the apocalypse to come.

Someone used AI to make Johnny Cash sing the song “Barbie Girl”…just no.

There are also pink dolphins! They have nothing to do with Barbie.

Massive floods are actually helping the Taj Mahal. Excess moisture can extend the life of wooden foundations.

Cars are getting too smart. At least the driver thinks so.

