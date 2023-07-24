Queensland’s ‘Outstanding’ innovation showcased at the 30th AIIA iAwards





The Australian Information Industry Association (AIIA), Australia’s premier industry representative for innovation technology, has announced the winners of the 2023 Queensland iAwards, which recognize and recognize innovation excellence in Australia.

AIIA CEO Simon Bush said: We are very proud to celebrate his 30th iAwards this year. This year marks the highest number of entries for the iAwards in the last five years, with the incredible quality of work submitted by all entrants. This certainly disturbed the judges’ pace.

Congratulations to this year’s iAwards winners! They demonstrated the innovation potential that technology offers us all. All applicants deserve recognition for their hard work and great ideas. I would like to thank Australia for its continued commitment to improving its capabilities in innovation technology.

According to AIII, the annual ceremony to recognize Queensland entrants was held at CQUniversity in Brisbane, with the widely popular 2022 entry process for 2023 followed by the entry process for the 2023 IAWARDS, where entrants submitted three-minute pitches and submitted what they called the largest pitches.

Our iAwards participants demonstrate the fact that innovation and digital technology can help guide Australia’s future. The exciting developments we are seeing with the adoption of AI highlight the potential and productivity gains our economy can harness through innovative technologies. We will continue to support and showcase up-and-coming innovators through iAwards. Simon Bush said the 2023 iAwards winners continue to reflect Australia’s immense talent and the still largely untapped potential of Australia’s ICT sector.

According to AIII, the 2023 QLD iAwards will be presented in seven categories to showcase a wide range of innovations and technologies across multiple disciplines.

The 2023 QLD iAwards category winners are:

Government and Public Sector Solution of the Year, sponsored by Digital Transformation Agency – FloodMapp by FloodMapp

Student & Education Solution of the Year, Sponsored by Australian Super Pathology Handbook, James Cook University

Start-Up of the Year, Hosted by Data Center – SmartAIConnect AI Framework

Business & Industry Solutions of the Year, sponsored by the Digital Transformation Agency – Digital Pathway System by Sullivan and Nicolaides Pathology/UQ

Technology Platform Solution of the Year – PolyVision from Lynkz

Sustainability and environmental solutions sponsored by WAVIA – FloodMapp by FloodMapp

Nonprofit/Community Solution of the Year – Inclusee Virtual Community by Inclusee

Details of each award winner can be found below. Each of the 2023 QLD iAwards winners will compete for the coveted National iAwards title, which will be announced at a gala event at SkyCity Adelaide on 31 August.

AIIAs 2023 QLD iAwards – About the Winners:

Government and Public Sector Solution of the Year (Sponsored by the Digital Transformation Agency) – FloodMapp by FloodMapp Sustainability and Environmental Solutions, Sponsored by WAVIA – FloodMapp by FloodMapp FloodMapp Impact maps displayed via ForeCast, NowCast and PostCast of FloodMapp products provide unparalleled situational awareness and inform decision-making before, during and after a flood. This allows for targeted evacuation and resource allocation, helping to reduce risk and assess damage.

‘Student & Education Solution of the Year’ sponsored by Australian Super – Pathology Handbook by James Cook University The Pathology Handbook is a free iOS and macOS application that provides medical students with important information about diseases. This app provides authoritative information from various lectures and textbooks in an easily accessible mobile his app for students to study pathology during their clinical rotation.

Hosted by Data Center Start-Up of the Year – Smart AIConnect AI FrameworkSmartAIConnects AI Framework revolutionizes the deployment of AI models at the edge. This simplifies the entire process from deployment to monitoring to distribution of predictions while ensuring security, audit trails and governance measures.

Business & Industry Solution of the Year, sponsored by the Digital Transformation Agency – Digital Pathway System/UQUQ by Sullivan and Nicolaides Pathology/Sullivan and Nicolaides Pathology developed an intelligent scanning microscope, AI analysis software, and a bespoke slide processing hotel to revolutionize traditional manual optical glass slide microscopy. This technology allows slides to be fully digitized at multiple magnifications, allowing high-quality digital images to be viewed on a computer screen.

Technology Platform Solution of the Year – LynkzPolyVision’s PolyVision is an Australian owned AI and machine learning solution that provides real-time monitoring, analytics, reporting and forecasting services through its AI Visionas a Service product. We use a combination of industry-standard and custom models to analyze video footage to detect problems, improve safety, and monitor public spaces, facilities, and even animals.

Non-Profit/Community Solution of the Year – Inclusee Virtual Community by Inclusee Inclusee has developed a simple solution to bridge the digital divide for older Australians and engage them in virtual communities that reduce social isolation and loneliness. The Inclusee app simplifies the complex process of setting up virtual communities for people with limited digital expertise.

