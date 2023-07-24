



Held at the iconic Porte de Versailles in Paris and recently concluded, VivaTech 2023 stands out as outstanding evidence of the transformative power of this annual gathering. The event essentially went beyond the traditional concept of a technology conference. It wasn’t just a platform or gathering of industry elites to showcase the latest gadgets. Instead, VivaTech 2023 has become a melting pot of ideas, innovation and business collaboration, setting the stage for dynamic exchanges that will shape the future of technology. It attracted 150,000 attendees from around the world, attracting a diverse and engaged audience, cementing its position as the premier destination for those seeking to shape the future of technology. The event’s record attendance numbers demonstrate its growing popularity and growing global recognition.

Additionally, the event showcased an amazing 11,400 startups representing a wide range of industries, technologies and hundreds of innovations, some of which made their world premieres. This level of participation underscores the conference’s ability to attract both established players and emerging start-ups, fostering a dynamic environment in which collaboration and networking thrive. One of his most anticipated sessions was none other than Elon Musk, the visionary entrepreneur behind companies like Tesla, SpaceX and Neuralink. His conversation delved into his entrepreneurial journey, the core mission that drives the company, and even his recent acquisition of Twitter. His animation session with Musk drew an audience of over 6,000 and is a must-see for anyone seeking inspiration and insight into the minds of pioneering innovators. Among the inspiring speakers at this year’s VivaTech were President Emmanuel Macron and LVMH Chairman and CEO Bernard Arnault. AI, a force that transforms the world today, also took center stage at his VivaTech this year. Discussions on AI explored its potential, ethical considerations, and implications for various industries. Yann LeCun, chief AI scientist at Meta, stressed that the purpose of AI is to enhance human intelligence, even though the mystery of achieving human-level intelligence continues to be unraveled. These discussions provided deep insight into AI’s role in shaping our future. The urgent need to address climate change and sustainable practices was another key theme. Speakers delved into the intersection of technology and environmental sustainability, exploring how innovation can drive positive change. A session on climate technology showcased breakthrough solutions that can combat global warming and promote a greener future. Innovations focused not only on climate change technology, but also on positive impacts more generally, were particularly highlighted and well represented in a dedicated area called the “Impact Mile” where more than 30 innovations with positive impacts on technology, planet and people were showcased. Discussions on food production and agriculture highlighted the key role that technology plays in balancing the need for efficient food production with environmental sustainability. These conversations provided thought-provoking insights and inspired attendees to explore the potential of technology-driven solutions for a better future. South Korea also featured as Country of the Year at VivaTech 2023. Known for its impressive digital ecosystem, South Korea showcased its technological prowess during the event with the participation of the Ministry of Small and Medium Enterprises and Startups, with over 150 startups participating in VivaTech. A celebration of female entrepreneurship, the Female Founder Challenge showcased the incredible talent and ingenuity of female-led startups. Zuzanna Stamirowska, the founder of her startup Pathway, emerged as the winner for her groundbreaking work in developing the first Python framework for easily building data products. This achievement has inspired a new generation of female founders, highlighting the importance of empowering and supporting women in the tech industry. Europe’s Next Unicorn is a highly anticipated competition aimed at identifying the most promising scale-up companies in Europe. Karl Anderson, head of Swedish food waste scale-up company Matsmart, was crowned as the deserving winner. His Matsmart innovative approach to tackling food waste resonated with the judges and highlighted the potential for technology-driven solutions to address pressing global challenges. Europe’s Next Unicorn Awards showed the vitality and dynamism of the European startup his ecosystem. The AfricaTech Awards recognize outstanding start-ups from the African continent for their contributions in key categories. Kubik was honored in the Climate Tech category, Curacel in the FinTech category and Waspito in the Health Tech category. These African startups embody the entrepreneurial spirit of Africa and their commitment to driving positive change through innovative technology. The AfricaTech Awards showcased the immense potential of African startups and their impact on the global tech landscape. A community brainstorming hackathon, Good Hack sparked the collective creativity of over 9,200 participants. This overarching event aimed to address the pressing issue of how to involve more women in the technology her ecosystem. Participants, including celebrities such as former PSG footballer Blaise Matuidi and French Prime Minister Elisabeth Borne, worked together to create innovative solutions. After rigorous voting and promotional workshops, projects that advocate bringing school-age girls to Tech-Her events and Summer-Her Boot-Her camps emerged as winners. VivaTech was instrumental in supporting the project with his partners Make.org, Schoolab and Klaxoon on the project for one year. Good Hack demonstrated the power of collaboration and collective intelligence in addressing social challenges and promoting inclusivity in the tech industry. Her VivaTech this year was a true testament to the power of innovation, collaboration, and the endless possibilities of the tech community. But the journey doesn’t end here. Looking ahead, expectations for VivaTech 2024 are already high. So, mark your calendars for May 22-25, 2024 for him to save the date for the next not-to-be-missed tech event.

