Kathy Wood’s $9 billion flagship fund cuts all exposure to China after Beijing begins crackdown on Jack Ma





Kathy Wood’s Ark Innovation ETF has cut all exposure to China.David Swanson/Reuters

Tech investor Kathy Wood’s flagship Ark Innovation ETF now has zero exposure to Chinese assets.

Wood said on Thursday that the fund had begun cutting back on Chinese stocks in response to the government’s crackdown on tech.

Alibaba co-founder Jack Ma was one of the most high-profile targets of the crackdown.

China’s crackdown on Alibaba has terrified tech investor Kathy Wood so much that Ark Invest’s flagship fund’s exposure to China has been cut from a large percentage in 2020 to zero today.

“When we saw the troubles that Alibaba and Alipay intervened, especially with Jack Ma, we started to wonder, ‘Wow, is this a broader government crackdown on companies and individuals with too much power?

Ma enraged Chinese officials in October 2020 after giving a speech criticizing China’s financial regulatory system, claiming that Chinese banks were operating with a “pawn shop” mentality. His remarks sparked intense regulatory scrutiny of his businesses, including Alibaba and fintech firm Ant, and a broader crackdown on Chinese tech companies.

Wood said Ark invested in China specifically because it was impressed by China’s “restraint” during the pandemic.

“They weren’t throwing money at it,” Wood said. “They were very disciplined in their monetary and fiscal policy response.” The flagship fund, the Ark Innovation ETF, has brought stocks of tech giants Alibaba and Tencent to nearly 25% of their exposure to China and other emerging markets.

However, the fund’s exposure to China is now nil as fund managers have steadily reduced stakes in the fund. The fund has nearly $9 billion in assets under management, according to financial services firm Morningstar.

Wood said on Thursday he was also concerned about the country’s real estate crisis.

story continues

He said he felt “great disappointment” in China’s economy, which has been sending out one red flag after another after nearly 15 years of double-digit real GDP growth ended its zero-coronavirus policy.

“Such growth can cover a number of sins, and those sins usually involve significant debts in the real estate sector, so we believe China is on the verge of liquidation in this regard,” he said.

The Ark Innovation ETF closed Friday at $47.93, up 0.4%. It is up 54% so far this year.

Read the original article on Business Insider

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://finance.yahoo.com/news/cathie-woods-9-billion-flagship-034230541.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos