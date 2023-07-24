Elon Musk says he will change Twitter logo





Elon Musk has said he is making one of the most visible changes to Twitter since taking control of the social media company last fall. It was to replace the widely known bird logo.

In a tweet early Sunday morning ET, Musk said he would soon be parting ways with the Twitter brand and gradually with all birds.

Shortly after, he added that if a good enough X logo is posted tonight, it will be released worldwide tomorrow.

X is Musk’s term for any app that combines social media, instant messaging and payment services, similar to the popular Chinese app WeChat.

Musk has said that the acquisition of Twitter will facilitate the creation of X, and that the corporation he set up to buy and manage Twitter is called X Holdings.

Musk said in an audio livestream on Twitter early Sunday that he would change the Twitter logo. He said it should have been done a long time ago. I’m sorry, it’s been too long.

Hours later, Musk said in an email to Twitter employees that we were indeed moving to X, and it is happening today. This is the last message from my Twitter email, he wrote, then ended with a salute emoji.

After taking the company private as part of the acquisition, Mr. Musk has few obstacles to making these changes to the company. But he could still face resistance from banks that have loaned him billions of dollars, as well as retail investors that have lured him into the deal, which could raise concerns about parting with one of Twitter’s most visible assets.

The company fears that with the departure of its sales executives, advertising revenue has plummeted, making it easier for the site to host problematic content. The company now faces a well-funded rival in Threads, a Twitter-like service recently introduced by Facebook owner Meta.

Twitter did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Mr. Musk has long had an affinity for the letter “X.” He co-founded X.com, an online bank, in 1999, which later merged with another start-up to form PayPal. In 2017, he said he bought the X.com domain back from PayPal.

Musk doesn’t always make public statements, such as when he tweeted that he was creating a content moderation council to determine what speech is acceptable on the site.

But he has pushed for changes to certain Twitter practices, including ending free authentication of high-profile user accounts, denoted by white and blue checkmarks, and instead charging users a checkmark subscription fee.

