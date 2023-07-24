When this search engine had the chance to buy Google for less than $1 million (and decided not to)





Google is one of those multinational corporations that almost everyone knows. Its products and services exist in one way or another in the lives of millions of people. When you send a Gmail email, watch a YouTube video, or use the Workspace tools.

Of course, you can also run it from your Android device or Pixel. The phenomenon of this Mountain View company has reached such a level that they tend to “google” when they need an answer, but it’s in the graveyard of products and even monopoly cases that never materialized for Google.

The Google Acquisition That Wasn’t

In any case, Google (through parent company Alphabet) is part of a select club of companies with over $1 trillion in market capitalization. The company’s total equity is worth $1.53 trillion, a no small economic force, and an almost unattainable takeover option.

This whole scenario was very different from the past. About 20 years ago, someone had the opportunity to buy Google for less than about $1 million. The most interesting thing about this story is that it was the founders of the company who wanted to sell it.

Larry Page and Sergey Brin insisted that the operation continue. But they found someone who would stick to the terms they set out for the agreement. Everyone could be wrong, depending on how you analyze the problem.

Eric Schmidt and Sergey Brin, Larry Page, 2008

Meanwhile, Google’s founders tried to sell the company that would go on to become one of the world’s tech icons. On the other hand, the executive who decided to decline the offer. However, because it is impossible to foresee the future, the parties persisted in their positions.

Going back to the late 1990s gives us a better understanding of what happened. Google was founded on his September 4, 1998. Back then you could still search on the www.google.stanford.edu/ domain and on the home page he had 25 million indexed pages.

Some time later, however, in 1999, company executives decided it was time to sell the company. A potential buyer is none other than Excite, the second largest US search engine after Yahoo!. Then the conversation between the managers started.

Google and Excite page in 1999

George Bell, former CEO of Excite, said in an interview with CNBC that Page and Brin hoped to sell Google for about $750,000 (currently worth $1,373,539) and take a 1% stake in the acquiring company. Excite executives say the deal’s economic terms aren’t a barrier to operations, and that the problem lies in corporate culture.

Larry Page argued that all of Excite’s search technology should be removed and replaced with Google, Bell said. This was the reason he said no. Excite was so happy with their technology and identity that they decided to move on without losing what was as valuable as their own search solution.

Bell added that as a director of the company, he prioritized factors such as culture and identity in making decisions. And after Google has become a tech giant for years, the executive admits it was a good decision. He is clear about it, claiming he chose the best path at the moment.

It’s all too easy to look back and say it should have been. Bell pondered the acquisition, which could change the search industry. Meanwhile, Excite was losing the popularity it enjoyed in its heyday. The company was bought and sold many times and went bankrupt in 2001, but the portal continued to function.

Despite going bankrupt, in 2001 iWon decided to buy the company and relaunch its service portal. In 2005, it was acquired by Ask.com. Ask.com, now part of the American holding company IAC Inc., is a portal with several pages. However, Excite has never been able to fully replicate its once-great success. Some of its flagship services, such as Excitemail, have failed instead of growing.

Image: Excite | Heaven’s Pancake | Joichi Ito

