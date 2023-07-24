Gcc Adopts Slack as IT Services Adoption Declines, CIO News, Other CIOs





The Global Capability Center (GCC), the technology arm of a multinational company, is expected to surpass other Indian tech industries in hiring this year as major IT services companies cut jobs in the first quarter of 2023-2024. And if it does, it would be the first time it’s happened and would signal the rapidly growing appeal of Indian tech talent to global companies.

Combined, the four major IT service companies cut nearly 18,000 jobs in the quarter through June. Net additions were only 523, he was only in TCS. Infosys, Wipro and HCL lost 6,940, 8,812 and 2,506 employees respectively. Countries are battered by weak macroeconomic conditions and recession fears in the West, resulting in longer decision-making cycles and delays in getting deals off the ground. The drop in headcount is even worse than in the first quarter of 2021, when the pandemic hit.

On the contrary, many GCCs are hiring and many new companies are entering India in search of talent. Lalit Ahuja, founder of workspace and HR solutions platform ANSR, expects GCC to add 400,000 to 500,000 employees in stages over the 2023-24 fiscal year. He said the GCC works in tandem with a company’s core programs regardless of the business cycle. He said many global companies are likely to replace domestic contractors (third-party service providers) with GCC employees.

Ramkumar Ramamoorthy, partner at growth advisory firm Catalincs, said GCC wants to “own” rather than “lease” its capabilities because digital transformation is at the core of its differentiation and growth. “Over the past three weeks, Citigroup, Deutsche Bank and NatWest have announced plans to hire thousands of employees, bringing the total number of professionals in India to over 60,000. Looking at the quarterly earnings of listed companies over the past two quarters, I am confident that net headcount growth at GCC this calendar year will be significantly higher than traditional third-party IT/BPM firms,” he said.

Nasscom estimates that the GCC talent pool is over 1.6 million out of India’s total technical workforce of about 5 million. Eight years ago (2014-2015), the number of GCCs was about half that number at 750,000. There are 1,580 GCC technology centers in India and the number is increasing every month.

US luxury retailer Neiman Marcus Group (NMG) recently established GCC to develop a new digital handbook that will enhance its in-store, online and omnichannel experiences. The company plans to hire 500 people at its tech hub in Bangalore over the next eight to 10 months. US$31 billion Inspire Brands, the second largest restaurant chain in the US with brands including Arby’s, Baskin Robbins, Buffalo Wild Wings and Dunkin’, recently established an innovation center in Hyderabad.

About 25% of the global retail/CPG (consumer packaged goods) companies GCC are based in India, employing more than 50,000 people. About 63 retail and consumer goods companies, including Walmart, Target, Tesco, Lowe’s, Nestle and PepsiCo, have technology centers in the country.

Venkat Shastry, India MD at US-based technology services provider Allegis Group, said GCC has emerged as an innovation engine for companies that blend core and contextual knowledge to drive scale. “The GCC is a strong value creator and fosters innovation beyond arbitrage. These are essential to future-proofing the technological capabilities of global client-owned companies,” he said.

Published on July 24, 2023 at 9:35 AM IST

Join a community of over 2 million industry professionals. Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest insights and analysis.

Download the ETCIO app Get real-time updates Save your favorite articles Scan to download the app

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://cio.economictimes.indiatimes.com/news/corporate-news/as-it-services-recruitment-drops-gccs-pick-up-slack/102067812 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos