Google Enhances GA4 Ecommerce Analytics with 30 New Metrics





Google announced enhancements to ecommerce measurement in Google Analytics 4 (GA4).

A total of 30 new dimensions and metrics related to ecommerce are now available in GA4 Custom Report Builder.

New ecommerce dimensions provide more detailed data on items, promotions, and shopping behavior.

Marketers can now view metrics grouped by product attributes such as product name, brand, category, and promotion name.

What’s New in GA4 for Ecommerce Sites New Ecommerce Dimensions

Google’s latest update to GA4 introduces several new ecommerce dimensions that you can use to segment your data.

The following ecommerce dimensions are now available in Custom Report Builder.

Item Affiliation Item Brand Item Category Item Category 2 Item Category 3 Item Category 4 Item Category 5 Item ID Item List ID Item List Name Item List Position Item Location ID Item Name Item Promotion Creative Name Item Promotion Creative Slot Item Promotion Name Item Variant Shipping Tier

These new dimensions will allow marketers to analyze metrics by product and by attributes such as brands and promotions. This will allow us to analyze the drivers of online revenue in more detail.

key profit metrics

In addition to new dimensions, we’ve added important ecommerce revenue metrics.

The following ecommerce metrics are now available in GA4 Custom Report Builder.

Product Total Revenue Purchase Total Revenue Product Refund Amount Product Revenue Product Added to Cart Product Checked Out Product Clicked in Promotion Product Purchased Product Viewed Product List Viewed Product Viewed in Promotion Purchase Revenue Refund Amount Shipping Amount Tax Amount

Having total purchase revenue as a metric is very helpful for e-commerce stores to understand their sales performance.

Previously, marketers had to use formulas that combined other metrics to calculate total purchase revenue. Now available directly in Custom Report Builder.

Exploration metrics updated

In addition to updating custom reports, Google streamlined ecommerce metrics in GA4 exploration.

New metrics such as total purchase revenue and refunds will replace existing metrics such as ecommerce revenue.

The following new revenue metrics are now available:

Total product revenue (total revenue from products only, excluding taxes and shipping); Total purchase revenue (total revenue from purchases made on the website or app); Refund amount (total amount of refunds made on the website or app);

Google will remove the following duplicate revenue metrics from the Exploration metric picker:

e-commerce revenue event revenue

Existing explorations using these removed metrics will continue to work, but new explorations should use the new revenue metrics.

In addition, Google recommends updating any explorations that use ecommerce or event revenue metrics to use purchase revenue metrics.

In summary

These changes to GA4 make it easier to see meaningful ecommerce data.

Marketers no longer need to create custom reports to access key revenue metrics.

Featured Image: Kaspars Grinvalds/Shutterstock

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.searchenginejournal.com/google-boosts-ecommerce-analysis-in-ga4-with-30-new-metrics/492307/

