How to build sustainable cities at scale





A series of giant white Xs on the tarmac in central Berlin inform pilots that the historic Tegel airfield landing strip, a product of the 1948 Soviet blockade, is permanently closed. However, if you look closely, there are many signs that the new business is taking off. Berlin TXL has been in his planning for over a decade and now he has emerged as one of Europe’s largest and arguably most ambitious urban development projects. Named after the old airport’s three-letter identification code, TXL is already home to start-ups and will include a university campus and housing for 10,000 people, with shops, schools and medical facilities within a five-minute walk.

In fact, Berlin TXL is a sandbox of more than €8 billion (US$8.6 billion) for considering large-scale sustainable urban development. Its goal is to show that construction can be carbon neutral, technology can enhance quality of life without crossing privacy boundaries, and weatherproof housing can be affordable. As PwC’s 2023 report Building Sustainable Cities: How Urban Infrastructure Can Address Energy Challenges and Shocks reveals, how existing and entirely new cities shape their energy infrastructure, and in particular the extent to which they can use alternative fuels to run their cities, will have a decisive impact on our ability to move away from fossil fuels over the next few decades. The transition to net zero emissions takes place in cities.

“We are testing how the cities of the future can be built and developing sustainable and inclusive model quarters,” Gudrun Sak told me. Mr. Sack is Managing Director of Tegel Projekt GmbH, a state-owned company entrusted by the City of Berlin to develop and manage Berlin TXL. She sees the project as a possible avenue for other developments. She said, “You can’t just keep building things the way they’ve been done. That’s TXL. It’s an example of what you can do differently.”

According to the United Nations, cities consume about 78% of the world’s energy and account for over 60% of global greenhouse gas emissions. According to the International Energy Agency, urban transport alone accounts for 4 billion tonnes of CO2 emissions, or more than 40% of the transport sector’s total emissions.

Several large cities have made significant strides towards net zero. The city of Paris plans to restrict access to some vehicles to the center in 2024. Mexico City plans to complete one of the world’s largest urban solar power plants on the roof of a municipal wholesale market this year. Burlington, Vermont, USA, gets all of its electricity from renewable sources, although most of it comes from burning wood. The Toyota-sponsored Woven City in Japan is set to become a kind of living laboratory for new mobility technologies. And Fisherman’s Bend, his urban renewal project in Melbourne, Australia, due for completion by 2050, shares some of the aims of Berlin TXL.

But TXL is unique in many ways, notably its scope and location. It also stands out for using an ecosystem approach to development. So how do we meet the challenge of staying sustainable?

innovation rules

Berlin aims to be climate neutral by 2045. For Berlin TXL, that means adhering to the so-called triple-zero strategy of building buildings with zero energy consumption, zero carbon emissions and zero waste. The aim is to minimize the use of energy-intensive concrete, steel and plastic.

Instead, the project’s residential areas will be built primarily using timber from the peri-urban forests. The cost may initially exceed that of traditional materials, partly because the manufacturing process is still labor intensive. However, a study by the Technical University of Berlin and the Fraunhofer Institute for Wood Research suggests that extending wood construction to the industrial level through digitalized processes and open standards could reduce costs by around 20-25% in the medium term. And wooden buildings are very effective carbon sinks, binding for many years the potential greenhouse gases that would be emitted if wood were to naturally decompose or burn.

“Urban districts can become huge CO2 reservoirs and have a positive impact on the climate,” Philippe Boutier, head of Tegel Projekt GmbH for 10 years until 2022 and one of the intellectual architects behind TXL, told me. And there is room for execution. While 92% of his new homes in the US are made of wood, in Germany wooden homes make up less than 20% of his total new homes.

We know heat pumps work, we know fuel cells work. What we need to demonstrate is the system as a whole, and that everything works together across the district. ”

The Schumacher district, the residential sector within the TXL project, has been allocated 5,000 climate-neutral apartments. “We know heat pumps work, we know fuel cells work. What we need to demonstrate is the whole system, the whole district, that everything works together,” Jürgen Petersheim, director of sustainability services at PwC Germany in Berlin and co-author of Building Sustainable Cities, said when I asked him about the project. “There are still people who say it doesn’t work in a perfect system, so we need to show it once and for all.”

(Making that happen would be a historic undertaking in many ways. To prepare the Schumacher site, salvage crews are busy retrieving large amounts of unexploded ordnance from the two world wars, as well as a firing range used by the Emperor’s army until the end of the 19th century.)

industrial action

Elsewhere, there is a lot of industrial activity in the TXL sandbox. Pass through the rust-orange and lime-green main hangar, where engineers test self-driving cars as they navigate an obstacle course. Other start-ups have also set up shop in Urban Tech Republic, an industrial and research park within his TXL aimed at developing clean urban technologies. These organizations include his HH2E, a developer of hydrogen and renewable energy, and Futr Hut, a think tank developing innovative materials and wood building methods.

EasyMile is an unmanned technology company based in Toulouse, France, which initially opened a shop in TXL to service vehicles for its former airline customers, but is expanding its operations in the new environment. “TXL is really convenient because the office space, the workshop and the testing ground are all in the same place. “We are looking to expand our R&D operations to Germany and if so, the startup atmosphere will be very interesting. This kind of ecosystem will make a difference.”

A so-called low energy network will be installed throughout the Urban Tech precinct. This is a heating system consisting of water pipes that run through the entire school district at a temperature of 40 degrees Celsius in winter and he 20 degrees Celsius in summer. Compared to standard district heating with flow temperatures up to 100 degrees, low energy networks have much lower losses. The entire system will be implemented in time for the first apartments to be completed in 2028, thanks to a public-private partnership between Germany-based multinational E.ON and municipal utility company Berliner Stadtwerke.

Building trusting relationships

For smart cities to win the support and trust of their citizens, they need transparency, especially when it comes to technology and data. To allay concerns about data privacy and AI-driven surveillance, the system that runs TXL has been open-source coded and equipped with a showroom so residents can better understand and learn how to benefit from technology and data. Part of the system is already on display at the Information Center, which opened in April 2023.

The digitization of many aspects of life will create not only smart cities, but also smart societies in a sense. For example, sensors that continuously measure the flow of cyclists and pedestrians can offer wheelchair users the option of the least congested routes. The same sensor can monitor available parking spaces in mobility centers and departure times for public transport to maximize efficiency.

AI also processes data to help manage rainwater harvesting according to the “sponge city” principle, which aims to protect against extreme weather such as heavy rain, drought, and heat. Rather than being channeled into canals, rainwater will be channeled to planted rooftops, floodplains and underground reservoirs, helping to cool cities on hot summer days and facilitating adaptation to climate change. Berlin TXL hopes to use rainwater to create its own microclimate. The goal is to generate at least as much energy and water as is consumed throughout the region. Add to this a system of motion-triggered cameras to monitor local fauna, thermal sensors and aerial photography to study microclimate and plant ecology, and you have a real-time laboratory that allows climate technology to continuously adapt to a changing environment. This is an approach also known as climate resilience.

ESG with a capital S

All these activities are of great interest internationally. Sack, the project’s managing director, said it receives about 50 to 100 visitors each week, mostly city planners and politicians (including Marcia Fudge, the U.S. Secretary of Housing and Urban Development in September 2022). Many come to see the project not only for sustainable technology, but also for broader environmental, social and governance (ESG) policies, including social equality and diversity goals.

Since the fall of the Berlin Wall in 1989, the city has witnessed major development projects to virtually rebuild the center and much of the former East Berlin. However, not all projects were successful. Plans for another former airport Tempelhof failed firstly due to lack of public participation and secondly due to a very determined referendum against any development.

Construction of the new Berlin-Brandenburg airport southeast of the capital has been delayed for nine years, largely due to poor planning and lack of supervision. That won’t be the case at Berlin TXL, Sack said. “Berlin has learned a lot from the past. The fact that Berlin TXL is in a better position may have something to do with mistakes they made in the past,” she told me. “After this long planning phase, it’s important to me that we can start now. We have to start boldly, and then we’ll see what happens.”

Author Profile: Raymond Collitt is a journalist with 30 years of experience in collecting, writing and editing articles from around the world, including Brazil, Germany and the United States. He has worked for the Financial Times, Reuters and Bloomberg and is currently based in Berlin, Los Angeles and Brasilia.Shared with: Topics: Design, Infrastructure, Innovation, Sustainability, Urbanization

