Google hires alumni, graduate students at Google

Google is hiring experienced software engineers for Mobile (Android) and Google Nest in Bangalore. As a software engineer, you will work on specific projects that are critical to Google’s needs. We also have the opportunity to switch teams and projects as our fast-paced business grows and evolves. Leverage your technical expertise to manage project priorities, deadlines and deliverables. You will design, develop, test, deploy, maintain and enhance software solutions.

Roles and Responsibilities:

The ideal candidate should be able to:

Create product or system development code.

Participate in or lead design reviews with colleagues and stakeholders to select among available technologies.

Review code developed by other developers and provide feedback to ensure best practices (style guidelines, code check-ins, accuracy, testability, efficiency, etc.).

Contribute to existing documentation and educational content and adjust content based on product/program updates and user feedback.

Prioritize product or system issues and debug/track/resolve by analyzing the cause of the issue and its impact on hardware, network or service operations and quality.

Eligibility:

Bachelor’s degree or equivalent work experience.

1+ years of software development experience in one or more programming languages ​​(Python, C, C++, Java, JavaScript, etc.).

1+ years of experience with data structures or algorithms.

An ideal candidate should also have:

Master’s or PhD in computer science or related technical field.

1+ years of Android application development experience.

1+ years of experience in performance, large system data analysis, visualization tools and debugging.

Experience developing accessible technology.

