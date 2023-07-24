Cross-platform messaging with Google Messages





How many times have you exchanged contact details and been annoyed when you weren’t on the same messaging platform? They use Viber and you use WhatsApp. Or it could be Telegram, Signal, or some other chat app. At such moments, cross-platform messaging comes to mind. Of course, I haven’t had that chance, but that may change soon.

It’s common to install chat apps just for one or a few people. If the same thing happens with other apps. To manage this crowd, he has to install 5 or he 6 different chat apps on his phone.

Mountain View has spent years trying to create a popular chat platform and messaging app without success. You may still remember that Hangouts was once installed on every Android smartphone. It also existed under other names such as Google Talk. There was also Alo and Duo, but they were short-lived and can hardly be remembered now.

Google Messages comes with interoperability

Alphabets’ latest messaging app is simply called Google Messages. But given the fact that there are many other far more popular services out there, you probably didn’t even know it existed in the first place. Or maybe you just ignored it or mistook it for the default SMS app on your device.

If the search engine giant succeeds in its latest intentions, the app could fundamentally change the way we communicate over the phone today, introducing “cross-platform messaging.” Google Messages expands the possibilities of cross-platform messaging by introducing the MLS (Message Layer Security) standard into the core of Android.

Imagine being able to use only WhatsApp and chat with someone on Viber, Telegram or any other chat service. It may sound like a fairy tale, but it’s not impossible. Let’s take e-mail as an example. Messages from one address go to another, whether you’re using Gmail, Yahoo, or your company’s domain email. This isn’t directly comparable for many reasons, but it’s logically equivalent to what Google is trying to achieve with messages.

Cross-platform messaging integrates all chat applications

Likewise, one shouldn’t ignore the fact that in the not-too-distant past Google attempted something similar with its Google Talk service, later called Hangouts. Google Talk was originally conceived as a cross-platform messaging service. Based on the universal Jabber protocol, Google Talk had the ability to communicate with most other popular chat applications of the time, such as MSN, Yahoo! Messenger and even Facebook chat were based on his Jabber. So, cross-platform messaging has existed in the past, but not many people were aware of it, and it wasn’t secure.

Unfortunately, at the time, no one wanted or were interested in integrating a chat service into Google Talk. The reason was, for example, Microsoft. With MSN and later his Skype, this software giant controlled a large portion of the market pie. With a workaround, connectivity was still technically possible. However, such games required connecting to public Jabber servers and were not secure.

Also, cross-platform messaging came in the form of applications that combined different protocols. Previously, we had Fring and Nimbuzz, which allowed us to integrate various chat protocols within our interface. This was a convenient solution as it didn’t require MSN, Skype or Yahoo! to be installed. On your device because Fring or Nimbuzz will do it for you. Of course, this didn’t last long as the companies that own these protocols began gradually shutting down their APIs. Meanwhile, a new chat service as we know it today came along, and that was enough to kill Fring and Ninbuzz.

MLS standards and cross-platform messaging meet EU regulators

Chat applications today use end-to-end encryption that was unimaginable ten or fifteen years ago. Now, thanks to the MLS standard, it will initially be available for all other apps in Google Messages. More importantly, it comes as part of the very core of the Android OS. This is a much higher level of security than is currently offered at the application layer.

By implementing MLS, Google will also comply with one of the most important EU regulations. This is part of the broader “digital market law”. The law also mandates that major technology platforms address interoperability between communication protocols. Cross-platform messaging is definitely one of them. We have learned that ignoring EU regulations can result in huge fines. These could amount to up to 20% of the total annual revenues of large tech companies.

Will Apple be the party breaker again?

Considering the size of the possible fine and the importance of the EU market, Google could end up succeeding. The main reason is that the situation is very different from 15 years ago. Google controls more than three-quarters of the mobile phone market. Therefore, it has the ability to persuade important companies to accept the MLS standard.

But there is one famous troublemaker. It’s Apple. Cupertino’s company is unlikely to allow his iMessage system to contact others. In some countries, we have seen Apple paying fines rather than lowering the security level of its services.

On the other hand, we’ve also seen the EU force Apple to change its incredibly stubborn stance on USB-C slots. And if all goes according to plan, we may see removable batteries again in four years.

It’s still hard to believe that Apple would accept an initiative from Google. Apple was the main reason why Google’s RSC protocol didn’t work out the way we all hoped. But the EU is a very important market for Apple. So there is no longer much room for maneuver when it comes to regulation.

Only time will tell how this story ends. But there is still good hope to believe that a cross-platform messaging chat platform is possible.

