Use this trick to download archive photos of deleted Google Albums





Google ended the Album Archive feature on July 19th, but you still have time to access your data.

If you missed last week’s deadline to access data stored in Google’s now-defunct Album Archive, you may still be able to download your deleted photos and videos, at least for now.

Please note that the Album Archive is different from the Google Photos Archive. Photos and videos stored in Google Photos will not be affected by this shutdown. This is only a problem if your images are stored on older Google services that you no longer have access to.

Since the shutdown, when you visit the Album Archive page, you will see a message announcing the end of service, explaining that the content that appeared in Album Archive in discontinued products such as Google Hangouts (replaced by Google Chat) and Picasa Web Albums (replaced by Google Photos) is no longer available.

However, it turns out that this is not true, at least in my case. Even if you have old photos and videos stored on these services, you can download the missing content using the same method as before. However, you can’t browse the album archive online to see what’s inside before downloading. Google has also removed helpful links that were previously available to guide you through the process.

How data can be downloaded

Thankfully, the Album Archive has been discontinued, but you can still access its content via Google Takeout, Google’s convenient bulk data download service.

To download your album archive data, go directly to Google Takeout, scroll down the page until you see AlbumArchive, and make sure it’s selected in the list of data to include in your download. At this point, you can choose to download other data at the same time, but keep in mind that the download can be huge, depending on how much storage you’re using on Google’s servers.

Alternatively, you can click this link to access a Google Takeout page pre-configured to download the album archive only.

Then at the bottom of the page[次のステップ]Click the button to continue and choose how you would like to receive your data (via a download link sent to your email, or directly to Google Drive, Dropbox, Microsoft OneDrive, or Box).

For more information on the Album Archive and its closure, please see our previous post.

