Experts Call for Regulations on Loot Boxes in Games





The Problem Gambling Foundation is calling on the government to regulate game loot boxes for young people and those vulnerable to gambling.

Shiny treasure chests exist in-game and contain new characters, costumes, and even in-game currency and upgrades.

The problem is that it costs real-world money and is completely randomized, so gamers never know what they’re getting.

Experts are concerned about early associations with problem gambling, especially among young people and vulnerable people.

“Some regulation is needed to protect consumers,” said Andree Froud, spokesman for the Problem Gambling Foundation (PCF).

“Gambling but for kids”

Dr. Aaron Drummond is a cognitive cyberpsychologist who studies the effects of loot boxes. He said these are major concerns for young people who are still in the early stages of development.

“Basically, there is now solid evidence to suggest that there is a link between gambling problem symptoms and loot box spending.

“The relationship between problem gambling and loot box spending is about twice as strong in adolescents as in the general population. Adolescence is a formative period when the frontal lobes are not fully developed.”

Dr. Aaron Drummond is a cognitive cyberpsychologist who studies loot boxes. (Source: 1News)

Drummond hopes to work with the Problem Gambling Foundation to make more information available to consumers.

“Currently, boxes and games containing loot boxes do not need to have warning labels on them, so individuals should be informed that these things are randomized and paid for in real-world money.”

UK and Australia propose changes

In-game loot boxes that cost real-world money to unlock. (Source: 1News)

The UK gaming industry has taken self-regulatory steps, announcing new rules for loot boxes.

It has proposed 11 new principles for the government to consider, including a ban on loot boxes for those under 18, launching a nationwide awareness campaign, and creating a full disclosure label for games containing loot boxes.

The Problem Gambling Foundation said it supports the UK move and hopes to see the same in New Zealand.

“It will go a long way in preventing and mitigating damage caused by loot boxes,” Froud said.

In Australia, the government is proposing its own crackdown on the industry, such as giving games containing lootboxes an M rating, which limits participation to those over the age of 15.

New Zealand’s ‘wild west’ of the game

Children playing app-based games. (Source: Getty)

At this time, New Zealand has no regulations regarding loot boxes.

The Home Office said loot boxes did not meet the definition of gambling.

However, the Problem Gambling Foundation disagrees with this.

“Loot boxes have been shown to be psychologically similar to traditional forms of gambling,” Froud said.

“Several studies have found that people who are victims of gambling tend to spend more money on loot boxes.”

Drummond said loot boxes should be limited.

“Currently, boxes and games containing loot boxes do not need to have warning labels on them, so individuals should be informed that these things are randomized and paid for in real-world money.”

The New Zealand esports federation said it remained neutral on the issue but acknowledged it could be a problem.

President Connor English said he would welcome change if needed.

“If it becomes a big problem, and if it’s a clear problem, the government should look into it.”

‘I was disgusted with myself’

David Sproson owed thousands of dollars in debt because of his loot boxes. (Source: BBC)

David Sproson has incurred thousands of dollars in debt due to his addiction to loot boxes.

Ms Sproson, who lives in the UK, said the booty crates nearly destroyed her marriage as she had no savings to buy a new home.

“The real realization for me was when my wife found out I did it all,” Sproson said.

“We were sitting at the table nine months pregnant with a baby due in less than two weeks and she was in tears and I could see how much it hurt her.”

He said the proposed regulations could not be submitted any sooner.

“There were times when I lay in bed at night and cried. With my disposable income, I couldn’t afford a loot box, so I took out a payday loan.”

According to Statista, gamers’ spending on loot boxes is currently estimated at $28.8 billion and is expected to exceed $32.8 billion by 2025.

