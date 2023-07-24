Supercritical Fluid Advances Sterilization Technology in Pharmaceutical Industry





Laboratory workplace interior. Credit: Shutterstock/urfin

New insights and innovations are being driven by the use of supercritical fluids to sterilize processes, equipment and bioreactors in pharmaceutical manufacturing.

The use of supercritical fluids is a fairly new sterilization application that is gaining popularity in the pharmaceutical field. The time has come for the industry to seek solutions to effectively manage infection risk and address healthcare system constraints in supply chains, workforces and overall efficiency.

Automation, sustainability and improved vulnerability of global supply chains have emerged as major drivers of sterilization, making supercritical fluids in chemical processing an important application area.

The next era of industrial sterilization

Supercritical fluids have become a central focus of research and development (R&D) today, evolving and shaping industrial sterilization in pharmaceutical applications. Recent innovations such as supercritical fluids are currently focused on pharmaceutical applications, said Dr. Atira Nozari, senior medical science liaison for 3M’s PMP. The company provides sterilization monitoring technology for acute care and intensive sterilization programs in hospital settings.

Supercritical fluids are highly compressible and combine properties of liquids and gases. It offers clean technology driven applications for pharmaceutical manufacturers as no organic solvents are used during material processing. These liquids act as alternative solvents for sterilizing processes and equipment, removing microorganisms and reducing the potential for transmission of infection. The most commonly used solvent is carbon dioxide (CO2).

When the temperature and pressure of a substance rise above its critical point, the fluid becomes supercritical and its properties change. Such fluids take advantage of the beneficial dual properties of gas and liquid to function in a manner that can sterilize pharmaceutical equipment. Supercritical fluids have density and viscosity properties comparable to diffusion liquids and gases.

Manufacturers can use these liquids to process various plant extracts, including antioxidants (diterpenes) and phytosterols (triterpenes), or to produce active pharmaceutical ingredients by micronization or impregnation.

Supercritical fluid as a new system

Due to the different chemical compositions and physical properties of pharmaceutical materials and devices, different sterilization methods are required to ensure their applicability and effectiveness.

Traditional sterilization methods include heat, radiation, filtration, or chemical processes. Chemical sterilization methods are often used for systems that cannot be sterilized by other methods, or where different approaches are too impractical or too difficult within the healthcare environment.

Supercritical fluids combine the properties of gases and liquids to inactivate bacteria, fungi, yeast, and viruses, providing an advanced and well-suited method of sterilization. Pharmaceutical manufacturers have recently gravitated towards this sterile approach as it can spread solids and dissolve materials. This technology works by dissolving or dispersing drug and carrier molecules in a supercritical solvent (CO2) under conditions that reflect critical temperatures and pressure levels.

Molecules are sprayed into an expansion or collection chamber under low pressure conditions through a nozzle. Rapid swelling, density changes and increased solvent forces occur within the material, causing rapid nucleation of drug and carrier molecules. As a result, solid dispersions are produced with the desired particle size in a short period of time.

The low temperature and high solubility properties of supercritical fluids make them preferred for maximizing the effectiveness of sterilization of equipment, including bioreactors, which are devices or systems that support biologically active environments in which chemical processes occur.

Within these vessels, enzymes transform raw materials into biochemicals or more desirable products. Ensuring that the bioreactor is clean and of optimum environmental quality is essential for product development. Effective sterilization is therefore essential to provide this guarantee. Supercritical fluids offer an enhanced method of comprehensive sterilization of bioreactors, providing clean and safe preparations prior to pharmaceutical manufacturing.

best technology

Supercritical fluid technology is gaining attention to overcome existing challenges posed by techniques such as spray drying, evaporation, and extraction.

In 2022, researchers at the University of Coimbra (UC) developed a new aerogel using this technology and natural polymers for medical and pharmaceutical applications, especially regenerative medicine. The study’s researcher, Maria Braga, said that using supercritical fluid technology to prepare and sterilize airgels can ensure biocompatibility by interacting with the body without causing significant side effects compared to synthetics or organic solvent residues from processing.

Supercritical fluid extraction (SFEE) of emulsions uses the unique mass transfer mechanisms and solvent power properties of these fluids to improve final drug products. A 2021 research study investigated the role of SFEE in the preparation of microparticles or nanoparticles to develop formulations with enhanced physicochemical and clinical properties of the final drug product. Researchers confirmed that SFEE can be applied to various drugs, including water-soluble and poorly soluble drugs.

As researchers highlighted in another 2021 study on the subject. A substance’s solubility in (CO2) plays an important role in its formulation success. The finding that SFEE works with both good and poor solubility demonstrates the broad applicability of SFEE.

Furthermore, the researchers say the SFEE method offers advantages over conventional micro- or nanoparticle technologies, such as lower organic solvent residue, better controlled release, and better particle size control.

SFEE technology promises to be a superior technique for producing solid micro-nanoparticles of superior quality to existing particle-manufacturing techniques, the researchers say. He recommends that SFEE may be the first choice for biopharmaceutical particle manufacturing, given the stability considerations due to the moderate process temperature, the researchers said.

Keeping up with today’s medical demands

The development of supercritical fluids aims to provide effective sterilization methods and optimize final pharmaceutical products. Sharing what is behind the sterilization innovation, Nozari says: It is about ameliorating global supply chain vulnerabilities, workforce constraints, and the shock to health care systems during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The ultimate goal of the study is to improve patient safety by reducing the risk of infection, Nozari said. Continued research and innovation in sterilization technology, processes and systems will help reduce the risk of infection while contributing to the achievement of the industry’s sustainability goals, Nozari elaborated.

