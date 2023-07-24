Academics and “educational myths”





The Educational Myth: How Human Capital Destroyed Social Democracy by John Shelton

Issued in March 2023

The books I want to read are the ones that challenge my thinking. tell me something new Reveal blind spots. Reveal assumptions and then question them. Allow yourself to question your beliefs. Please tell me where, when and how I am going wrong.

most popular stories

most popular

(These are the same qualities I look for in my colleagues and friends).

John Sheltons The educational myth is testing my tolerance for doubt. Maybe I just want to question my deepest beliefs.

If you ask me what the key to success in life is, I would say education.

If you ask me about the best place for public investment, I say education.

I believe that higher education is the most efficient engine of economic mobility in the world.

It never occurred to me to question my belief that learning is the answer to almost every question until I read The Myth of Education.

As Shelton (a professor at the University of Wisconsin, Green Bay) explained, the educational myth is that education (degrees, qualifications, skills) is the only way to ensure an individual’s financial well-being. This myth holds that investing in education is the best strategy for expanding access to stable employment for the middle class.

This philosophy can be summed up in the maxim, “What you learn is what you get.” In terms of reducing economic inequality and alleviating poverty, large-scale investments in access and quality of education will yield the greatest benefits.

But what if all this is wrong, or at least incomplete?

Shelton points out that while the GI bill did dramatically expand the pool of college graduates, the growth of the postwar middle-class society was not primarily driven by greater access to higher education. Instead, economic well-being has progressed, along with the expansion of labor unions and increased employment in safe manufacturing. Rising inequality and still-high poverty rates are not mitigated by an increasing proportion of young people attending college, but are driven by the declining value of minimum wages and declining trade union representation.

The educational myth traces the shift of intellectual property and subsequent policy away from New Dealer’s social democratic programs and towards a focus on the role of human capital. The book delves deep into the policies of successive administrations, revealing how both Democrats and Republicans have embraced the educational myth.

For Shelton, the roots of Trumpism lie in my mainstream politicians’ (both parties) decision to double down on education as a cure for economic vulnerability. Vast numbers of working-class Americans came to believe that professionals disrespected them for failing to secure the education they needed for financial security. Not everyone has the means or aspirations to become a symbolic analyst, and it is a magical idea to assume that miners will become programmers.

Beliefs about the role of higher education have shifted from universities as institutions that train citizens to places that produce workers. This change can be seen in the decline in humanities majors and the growth in business and other pre-professional majors.

The narrative that the purpose of a college education is to get its graduates into the best jobs, and that college education is the only way to get a good job, has become a cover for states to withdraw investment from public institutions. If the benefits of higher education accrue to individuals, shouldn’t the costs of education be borne by consumers?

(Note: Inside Higher Ed did a great Q&A with Mr. Shelton about his book in March of this year.)

Are today’s college leaders leading the fight for a living wage, greater union representation, affordable childcare and universal health coverage?

Academics may be viewed as liberal by the world outside academia, but is it possible that our leftist credentials are not as strong?

Looking at the education myth, I wonder if by supporting the education myth I am complicit in increasing the intellectual base of a structurally unequal economic system.

I have consistently voted Democrat, but I would never call my political leanings social democratic. As much as we believe it’s a good idea for governments to guarantee jobs, as much as we advocate for Universal Basic Income.

Shelton has not convinced me that my moderate, centrist politics are irrelevant. But his book left me with questions.

Are you guilty of spreading educational myths like I am?

what are you reading

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.insidehighered.com/opinion/blogs/learning-innovation/2023/07/24/academics-and-education-myth The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos