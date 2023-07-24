Anyone can easily explain





Artificial intelligence (AI) has become a buzzword in many fields over the past decade, leading to significant advances in technology and operational efficiency. However, as we delve deeper into the AI ​​landscape, we need to recognize and understand its unique forms. Among the emerging trends, generative AI, a subset of AI, shows immense potential in reshaping the industry. But how does it differ from traditional AI? Let’s demystify this question in the spirit of Bernard Ma’s unique, reader-friendly style.

Differences Between Generative and Conventional AI: A Simple Explanation for Anyone

Traditional AI: an overview

Traditional AI, sometimes referred to as narrow AI or weak AI, focuses on intelligently performing specific tasks. It refers to a system designed to respond to a specific set of inputs. These systems have the ability to learn from data and make decisions and predictions based on that data. Imagine you are playing computer chess. Computers know all the rules. You can predict your moves and develop your own strategies based on predefined strategies. Instead of inventing new ways to play chess, choose from preprogrammed strategies. This is traditional AI, like a master strategist who can make intelligent decisions within certain rules. Other examples of traditional AI include voice assistants like Siri and Alexa, Netflix and Amazon’s recommendation engines, and Google’s search algorithms. These AIs follow certain rules, do certain jobs, and are trained to do them well, but they don’t create anything new.

Generation AI: The Next Frontier

Generative AI, on the other hand, can be thought of as the next generation of artificial intelligence. It is a kind of AI that creates new things. Suppose you have a friend who loves to tell stories. But instead of human friends, we have AI. You give this AI a starting line of “Once upon a time, in a galaxy far, far away…”. AI takes that line and generates an entire space adventure story complete with characters, plot twists, and a thrilling ending. AI creates something new from the information you give it. This is a basic example of generative AI. It’s like an imaginative friend who comes up with original and creative content. Moreover, today’s generative AI can produce not only text output, but also images, music, and even computer code. A generative AI model is trained on a set of data to learn underlying patterns and generate new data that reflects the training set.

Consider the OpenAI language prediction model, GPT-4, a prime example of generative AI. Trained on the vast expanses of the Internet, this tool can generate human-like text that is almost indistinguishable from human-written text.

Main difference

The main difference between traditional AI and generative AI lies in their capabilities and uses. While traditional AI systems are primarily used to analyze and predict data, generative AI goes a step further by creating new data similar to the training data.

In other words, traditional AI is good at pattern recognition, and generative AI is good at pattern creation. Whereas traditional AI can analyze data and tell you what it sees, generative AI can use the same data to create something entirely new.

practical meaning

The impact of generative AI is far-reaching, offering new avenues for creativity and innovation. In design, generative AI can help you create countless prototypes in minutes, shortening the time needed for the ideation process. In the entertainment industry, it helps in producing new music, writing screenplays, and even creating deepfakes. In journalism, you can think of writing articles and reports. Generative AI has the potential to revolutionize all areas where creativity and innovation are key.

On the other hand, traditional AI continues to excel in task-specific applications. It powers chatbots, recommendation systems, predictive analytics, and more. It is the engine behind most of the current AI applications that optimize efficiency across industries.

The future of AI

Classical AI and generative AI have different capabilities, but they are not mutually exclusive. Generative AI has the potential to work in tandem with traditional AI to provide even more powerful solutions. For example, traditional AI can analyze user behavior data, and generative AI can use this analysis to create personalized content.

Understanding these differences is critical to continuing to explore the immense potential of AI. Generative and conventional AI both play a key role in shaping our future, and each unlocks unique potential. Leveraging these advanced technologies is key for businesses and individuals looking to stay ahead of the curve in a rapidly evolving digital environment.

We are just beginning our AI innovation journey. Recognizing the unique capabilities of these various forms of AI will help us maximize their potential as we continue this exciting journey.

