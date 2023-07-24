Business Development for Startups: A Guide





Recently, The Recursive was honored to participate in the 1st Annual Helens Rock Capital Founders Retreat in Meneghetti, Croatia, June 1-4. The theme of the retreat was “How Thoughts and Strategies Help Founders Build Great Companies,” and The Recursive founders Irina Obshutalova and Etien Yovchev engaged in enlightening conversations with over 30 seasoned founders. One of them, David Geisser, his CEO of collectID, shared valuable insights on startup business development and innovative products based on his personal experience.

CollectID’s mission is to bridge the gap between brands and consumers, enabling sports and fashion companies to connect more effectively with their customers. By creating digital twins of various products (such as t-shirts), the company facilitates direct brand-to-consumer interactions, enabling new communication channels that provide new experiences for fans. But selling such complex and novel products is usually very difficult, especially when many stakeholders are involved in the decision-making process.

To get past this, David put a lot of effort into understanding what works and focused on building personal relationships, which is especially important in the sports industry. In the sports industry, collectID had already collaborated with big names such as Hugo Boss, McLaren Racing, Atlético Mineiro and the Nashville Predators (NHL), among other popular brands.

B2B marketing on social media is not that different from B2C marketing

One of the key takeaways from David’s talk was his view that effective marketing communication should revolve around one clear message to avoid audience confusion. “It takes him two to three seconds to grab people’s attention,” he said, emphasizing the importance of brevity and the power of visuals, such as videos and images, in driving high engagement.

“Additionally, people tend to follow individuals rather than companies, which makes personalized and interactive content important. Sharing personal experiences, even failures, is a way to humanize brands,” said David.

Personal relationships are key to access the industry

Then, of course, David advocated networking. “Build a strong network of industry professionals, go out and talk to people, attend events, and be open,” he advised. Identifying key enablers or advisors in your industry can help you capitalize on new opportunities.

He noted the creative approach the team used to network with billionaires in the sports industry. “Early February of this year, we attended All-Star NBA Weekend in Salt Lake City. We couldn’t afford to go into all the secret areas where billionaires spend their time.

David further advised creating an attractive incentive structure to engage enablers. “You want to avoid fixed retainers and high upfront fees. You need a structure where if you win, they win,” he pointed out.

First contact is important – you only get a first impression once

“When I meet someone for the first time, I ask a lot of questions and take them seriously,” David said. This practice allowed him to understand their specific problems and adjust the pitch to suit their situation.

His strategy focuses on getting to the point, being visual and tangible, and creating co-creative environments. If I have a 30 minute meeting, I will try to have him speak within 7-10 minutes. When a potential customer starts brainstorming with you about what they can do, it’s always better than they just listen and don’t participate. ‘, he explained.

Building and Understanding Stakeholder Maps

David also emphasized the importance of identifying and mapping key stakeholders within an organization, such as decision makers, influencers, advocates and people with disabilities. Especially in a corporate environment, he may involve at least 5-6 people in deciding whether to work together.

He said understanding the individual incentives of these stakeholders and communicating accordingly is essential to successfully running a corporate structure.

Land and Grow – Start small and leverage initial results to realize upsells

“It’s nearly impossible to start a big deal at a big company, so we try to come in and reduce the barriers as much as possible so we can show traction internally and make upsells,” said David.

He advocated avoiding free pilots, instead recommending trials with success-based pricing, retroactive discounts, or automatic lock-in. The aim is to quickly demonstrate value, define clear his KPIs, and use the results for upselling to attract other potential customers.

