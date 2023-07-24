Data and storage news from across Southeast Asia





The world continues to rely on technology to drive innovation, fueling creative solutions and new market opportunities. However, many organizations lack the skills or means to do so. Earlier this year, Dell commissioned a study commissioned by Forrester Consulting and found that 75% of IT decision makers surveyed said they need outside expertise to achieve specific outcomes, and 69% say they lack sufficient resources or expertise to realize the full value of their technology purchases.

Another recent study, the Innovation Index, conducted by Dell Technologies, found that while organizations see innovation as a top priority, complexity has emerged as a major obstacle, and they find it difficult to facilitate a seamless business-IT relationship. The study surveyed her 6,600 IT and business decision makers in over 45 countries.

The data shows that customers need professional services to maximize the value of their technology investments.

To meet these challenges for customers leveraging Microsoft technologies, Dell is introducing an enhanced portfolio of services for multi-cloud, modern workforce, applications and data, resilience and security solutions.

APJ organizations demonstrate immense innovation potential, with 84% actively pursuing technology that drives their goals2. But perceived complexity and fear of failure can create innovation bottlenecks, said Chuah Yeow Chong, vice president of service sales for Asia Pacific and Japan at Dell Technologies. Our new suite of his IT services will enable our customers to get the most out of his Microsoft technology. These offers are designed to help organizations increase productivity, accelerate innovation momentum, and drive strong business outcomes.

New Advisory, Implementation, Modernization, Security and Management offers enhance Dell’s portfolio of Microsoft services.

Driving innovation and business impact with multi-cloud Microsoft Azure requires the right balance of technology and processes optimized for your unique business needs. Dell’s new multi-cloud services are designed to help businesses take full advantage of the power of Microsoft Azure. This includes running containers and workloads natively in Azure, leveraging Azure Stack HCI for hybrid, multi-cloud and edge use cases, and extending your VMware footprint to the Azure cloud.

Modern WorkforceDell is a regular Microsoft Partner of the Year for deploying and managing Windows devices, excelling at streamlining business processes and increasing productivity. The new modern workforce services complement a strong set of existing solutions to help businesses build personalized and secure hybrid work environments. Dell currently offers Advisory Services subscriptions for Microsoft 365 or Dynamics 365. This provides versatile and cost-effective access to Dell experts to maximize your ROI.

Enabling application and data developers to drive new business value requires leveraging cloud-native development methodologies, optimizing applications for the cloud, and harnessing the power of advanced analytics. Dell’s new deployment services enable customers to modernize their applications for Microsoft Azure, leveraging AI-driven advanced data analytics and cloud databases to deliver faster, more reliable and secure applications. One example is Dell’s new DevSecOps implementation service on Microsoft Azure. It uses the power of Microsoft Azure and GitHub to build security within the DevOps pipeline.

Resilience and Security It is critical that resiliency policies are applied to workloads, applications and data across the IT ecosystem. Dell’s new backup and cyber recovery services for Microsoft Azure give customers greater resilience and greater confidence in their ability to recover from accidental deletion, corruption or cyberattacks. Additionally, Dell is a member of the Microsoft Intelligent Security Association and has a proven track record of many advanced security specialties and competencies.

The Power of Partnership Dell and Microsoft have been co-innovating and partnering for over 35 years. Our new offerings build on our history of success with Microsoft across infrastructure, software, security, digital experience, advisory and deployment/change management services.

“We are excited to partner with Dell as they transform Microsoft services practices to deliver differentiated solutions and drive innovation with our mutual customers,” said David Smith, vice president of channel sales at Microsoft.

Microsoft has awarded Dell with the 2023 Partner of the Year Award in the Devices (Managed) and FastTrack Ready categories for demonstrating excellence in innovation and implementation of customer solutions. Dell has received several Microsoft partner awards that recognize partners who develop and deliver outstanding Microsoft-based applications, services and devices. Microsoft also awarded Dell a Solution Partner designation after validating capabilities and customer success in all Microsoft Cloud solution areas.

New Dell services enable Microsoft customers to focus on productivity and business outcomes. Our extensive portfolio of Professional Services leverages the latest, easy-to-use, automated solutions that help drive greater business value from your technology investments.

