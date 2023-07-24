Technician job! Google Recruiting Graduates and Postgraduates for Software Engineer Positions in Bangalore





In a recent announcement, technology giant Google offered exciting opportunities for graduates and postgraduates in the field of software engineering at its Bangalore location. The move comes as part of Google’s ongoing efforts to expand its workforce and drive innovation in the tech industry.

The open positions are Software Engineer, Mobile (Android), Google Nest. Successful candidates will have the opportunity to work on important projects that serve Google’s diverse needs. This role provides the flexibility to move between different teams and projects, allowing professionals to grow and adapt in the fast-paced and dynamic environment Google provides. As a software engineer, the candidate will play a key role in managing project priorities, meeting deadlines, and delivering quality software solutions.

The main responsibilities of these technicians’ jobs are:

1. Write code for product or system development.

2. Participate in design reviews with colleagues and stakeholders to evaluate available technologies.

3. Review code developed by other team members and provide constructive feedback for adherence to best practices.

4. Contribute to and modify existing documentation and educational content based on user feedback and product updates.

5. Troubleshoot and resolve problems by analyzing the causes of product or system problems and their impact on hardware, network or service operations and quality.

eligibility criteria

Candidates seeking to join Google as a Software Engineer, Mobile (Android), Google Nest must meet the following requirements:

1. Bachelor’s degree or equivalent work experience.

2. At least 1 year experience in software development using one or more programming languages ​​such as Python, C, C++, Java, JavaScript.

3. Familiarity with data structures or algorithms.

Desirable Qualifications:

In addition to basic eligibility criteria, Google will appreciate candidates with the following qualifications:

1. Master’s or Ph.D. degree in computer science or related technical field.

2. More than 1 year experience in Android application development.

3. 1+ years of experience in performance optimization, large-scale system data analysis, visualization tools, and/or debugging.

4. Previous experience in developing accessible technology.

Prospective applicants can apply for the position on Google’s official website.

This means that aspiring software engineers have a diamond opportunity to join one of the world’s leading technology companies and contribute to innovative projects that impact millions of users around the world.

