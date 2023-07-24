LaLiga transforms fan experience with AI





Benefits of AI

La Liga Tech relies on AI and ML in various initiatives. For example, La Liga uses AI to attract and retain fans by recommending content and providing additional insight into the fan experience through sentiment analysis. La Liga also created an ML solution called Calendar Selector to maximize TV viewership and stadium crowds when scheduling matches. We also developed predictive models to detect trends, make predictions, and simulate outcomes. These fan engagement, competition management and advanced performance analytics capabilities are part of LaLiga Tech’s offerings.

During matches, 16 optical tracking cameras installed in each of the league’s stadiums capture real-time data on player positions, referee positions and ball movements, capturing 3.5 million data points per game.

“With this huge amount of data every month, we can provide statistics and reports,” says Bruno. “He has 112,000 reports in the system and he has 8 million bits of information, which is a huge amount of information for 42 clubs.”

AI takes that data and combines it with historical tracking data from nearly 2,000 matches to create new insights, such as the Goal Probability Model, one of 21 new stats debuting in 2022.

Created by a multidisciplinary team of football analysts, business intelligence analysts, and an analytics team, the advanced goal probability model leverages a variety of variables such as the player’s line of sight (considering the position of the opposing player), the distance between the ball and the goalkeeper, the distance between the ball and the goal, and the distance and angle to the nearest defender to measure the probability of completing a given scoring opportunity. The calculation also takes into account player efficiency metrics based on variables such as player goal percentage per match and shot per shot.

“One of the challenges is that we need not just data scientists, but football analysts, UX experts and coaches to turn this raw data into knowledge,” says Bruno.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cio.com/article/646627/laliga-transforms-fan-experience-with-ai.html

