Is it a good idea to match the title rewriting method? Google answers





Google’s John Mueller responded to whether it would be a reasonable idea to match the title element to how Google rewrites it on search engine result pages (SERPs).

Someone at Mastodon has noticed that Google is changing the title element of web pages, removing the site name from the title in most cases.

This seems to indicate that Google considers site names to be redundant and should completely remove the site name from the title tag.

Should I follow how Google rewrites the title tag?

Here is their question.

“Google has changed the title, in most cases the site name has been removed from the title.

For example, let’s say your page title is “What is SEO? How does SEO work?” | site name”

And rewrite it as “What is SEO and how does it work?”

It seems that the title tag should not contain the site name. (Because Google has already introduced site names.)

Google’s John Mueller replied:

“I don’t think the rewritten version is better (for SEO or users). I recommend leaving the site name there, as it makes it easier to see the site name above the title.

Also, it’s a well-known pattern, so I’m not going to change it just for Google’s sake. ”

Mueller later added:

“Now that you mention it, I think this[matching the title element to what Google shows]is something a lot of people do…”

Is it good for SEO to match the title element with what Google sees?

Questions about what’s good for SEO with respect to HTML elements should be considered in light of how the World Wide Web Consortium (W3C) defined them.

The W3C defines standards for HTML, and Google primarily follows them.

The W3C states that the title element’s purpose is to define the content of a web page (called a document).

Here’s how the title element is formally defined:

“The title of the document is specified with the TITLE element.

…needs to specify the content of the document in a fairly broad context.

The title is not part of the body of the document, but is a property of the document as a whole. ”

So the key points about the title element are:

The title conveys the content of the document in a “fairly broad context”. The title element is a document-wide property.

This means that it is “propagated” to the document as a whole, rather than standing alone like individual headers.

Google’s official title element recommendations for title tags (Google Search Central) reflect the W3C recommendations in a little more detail.

Google advises that title elements should be descriptive and concise. Title elements should not be ambiguous.

Finally, Google recommends branding your titles concisely. In other words, using your site name is fine, but repeating your marketing slogan throughout your site isn’t always concise.

Why Google rewrites the title

When Google started rewriting more titles a few years ago, many SEOs complained about it.

A common thread in many of the examples shared by many people is that the title element fails to describe what the page is about.

Title elements often contain the target keyword, but not a concise description of what the page is about.

This is not surprising given that many SEO sites recommend adding keywords to the title tag rather than recommending describing what the page is about.

Obviously, if the keyword is related to the content of the document, enter the keyword there as desired.

Another reason Google rewrites the title is because it doesn’t describe the entire page properly.

For example, Google often ranks webpages for what is essentially a subtopic of the webpage’s main topic.

This happens when Google ranks web pages for words in the middle of documents.

It makes sense to rewrite the title element to match the context of what the page is ranking for.

Google Search Central also states:

“The purpose of the title links is to best represent and explain each result.”

If Google ranks pages for subtopics of the main topic, it makes sense for Google to change the title element to something relevant to the search query.

Bottom line: should it match Google’s title rewrite?

This is probably not a good idea as Google may be ranking pages for subtopics.

If you want to see the reality of the title element, try entering the text of your document and asking ChatGPT to summarize it in 10 words.

It’s no surprise that most people know what their web pages are about, so do your best.

Featured image by Shutterstock/Asier Romero

