Rural Tech Judging Hosted by Upward Bound Students





Latest news from Austin Pea State University.

Tri-County Upward Bound helps students succeed in college

Schools may be closed for the summer, but Tri-County Upward Bound (TCUB) students in high schools in Houston, Cheatham and Stewart counties recently spent six weeks living and attending classes on campus to prepare for college life.

This free program has been available through federal grants since 1998 and supports low-income and first-generation college students. From core subjects like math to electives like 3D printing, there are plenty of opportunities to learn.

Tri-County Upward Bound Director Melissa Conwell said many of our students have never experienced anything outside of their community. The experience of being away from parents and family for a long time is very important, and as a university student, you will acquire a sense of independence and responsibility.

Conwell said the program is designed to treat participants like college students, meaning they live in dormitories and have a choice of class schedules.

Blue Tinsley, academic coordinator for the Tri-County Upward Bound, teaches a 3D printing class.

One of the most popular courses is 3D Printing, a recent addition that allows students to learn Computer Aided Design (CAD). TCUB’s Academic His Coordinator, Mr. Bru Tinsley, began teaching this class in his 2022 year, right after graduating from APSU.

Professor Serves as Judge on White House Rural Technology Project

Dr. Sheryl Lambert, associate professor and coordinator of the Center for Rural Education, visited the White House on July 12 as part of her review responsibilities for the Rural Technology Project.

Funded through the U.S. Department of Education, the Rural Tech Project aims to connect innovative educators with the means to implement technology education programs that are typically out of reach. These educational projects bring technology-centric education to rural classrooms at a time when this capability is becoming increasingly important in the workforce. Dean of the Ericsson College of Education, Mr. Lambert was personally invited by the program administrator to serve as a judge.

Lambert joined a panel of judges to evaluate five finalists for a $100,000 rural technology project. Other judges included industry experts involved in K-12 education, non-profit organizations, technology education, workforce development, and innovation.

These competency-based distance learning programs were selected as the best of 63 submissions from local high schools and local educational institutions in 34 states. Phase 1 judging for the Rural Tech Project took place in Fall 2020, with five finalists each receiving $100,000. Each team received virtual resources, as well as local support and mentoring, to kick off the two-year program.

The finalists were displayed in the Indian Treaty Room in the Eisenhower Executive Office Building on the White House grounds, and each team presented their programs and implementation results. The Grand Prix winner will be announced in his fall 2023.

APSU Monday content is provided by posts from the APSU News and Communications Department.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.theleafchronicle.com/story/news/local/clarksville/2023/07/24/apsu-mondays-upward-bound-students-hosted-rural-tech-judging/70445199007/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos