Lessons learned from the history of FinTech





Michelle Andre is the CIO of Banking Circle, a clearing bank.

Getty

It could be argued that the fintech industry journey first began in the 19th century when Western Union launched its electronic transfer fund (ETF) system. But it was his 2008 financial crisis that accelerated this move, when a new wave of banking regulation paved the way for innovative solutions to enter the industry.

These entrants had no legacy infrastructure, so the time was ripe to modernize finance. These “fintechs” centered on cutting-edge technology and provided unique solutions to the challenges faced by new consumers in an increasingly globalized marketplace. Fintech is constantly changing in today’s hyper-digital world, but it shows no sign of slowing down. It’s important to reflect on how far the industry has come and what we can learn from it.

Banking and fintech: an old story

Fintech has been on an interesting trajectory over the past 15 years, and an examination of the sector’s history with banks reveals the truth. Fintech originally entered the industry in hopes of acquiring banking customers and using data and services to run their products. That’s easier said than done, and new players quickly realized that banks weren’t as aggressive. It was just an “us versus them” situation. There was agile fintech on one side and big, powerful (and trustworthy) banks on the other.

So much can be learned about how fintech has evolved over time based on its close relationship with traditional banks. First, the fintech movement has challenged bank services, then moved to complementary solutions, and finally, fintechs are now able to successfully compete shoulder to shoulder with banks.

Moreover, recent regulatory changes and the rise of open banking are blurring the lines between “banking” and “fintech” more and more. Fintechs no longer need to be specialists in providing traditional financial services as long as they have a partner to provide that expertise. Interestingly, last year’s survey found that 77% of him in fintechs and banks reported an increase in correspondent banking transactions, for example, where fintechs are provided with the infrastructure to support their products.

Digital transformation and evolving customer needs

The evolution of the fintech industry is happening at the same time as the evolution of consumer worries and dissatisfaction. After all, that’s what it was designed for in the first place. Today, consumers demand speed and quality of service above all else. This means there is a great focus on operational efficiency for fintechs and businesses that use tools. Naturally, this comes with a shift to an online customer experience. A recent survey of European distributors found that only 34% still use physical outlets. For this reason, payment providers and fintech solutions must work seamlessly in all environments.

Staying abreast of digital transformation trends is critical to staying competitive. From artificial intelligence (AI) and the Internet of Things (IoT) to cloud computing and blockchain, it has been adopted by the fintech industry to better serve consumers and customers. That said, to ensure long-term organizational resilience, fintech companies need to determine which technologies are right for their business.

A technology-driven future

So what can we learn about the future of the industry from the history of fintech?

Fintech will undoubtedly continue to occupy a central position in the financial ecosystem due to its flexibility and agility. Fintech was and still is designed to provide unique solutions to the challenges that existed in the traditional financial system. However, to remain competitive, it is becoming increasingly important for companies in this space to offer a suite of solutions.

Collaboration is key to making this happen. Without this, fintech risks falling behind in an incredibly fast-paced market. Working with other fintechs and payment banks means we can offer a wider range of services to our customers, which increases our attractiveness and creates customer “stickiness”.

It also means you can explore emerging technologies like AI and machine learning without necessarily having to develop them in-house. Partnering with someone who can provide access to technology that truly improves your business is an efficient way to ensure your company meets evolving customer demands.

Fintech, after all, has a glamorous past and an exciting future. At its core is a solution-based approach, resilience to change, and a dedication to innovation.

The Forbes Technology Council is an invitation-only community for world-class CIOs, CTOs and technology executives. Are you eligible?

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.forbes.com/sites/forbestechcouncil/2023/07/24/lessons-from-the-history-of-fintech/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos