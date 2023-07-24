Twitter X Logo: Elon Musk Rebrands Social Media Platform





New York CNN —

In a drastic rebranding, Twitter owner Elon Musk replaced Twitter’s iconic bird logo with an X.

Musk made a shocking announcement of his plans early Sunday morning. By Monday morning, he tweeted that X.com was pointing to Twitter.com.

The provisional X logo will be unveiled later today, he wrote, just before sharing a photo of Twitter’s headquarters lit up with the giant new X.

The Twitter website shows the same logo, but the familiar blue bird is gone.

Earlier, Musk said he was saying goodbye to the Twitter brand and gradually saying goodbye to all birds.

Founded in 2006, Twitter (TWTR) has used the globally recognized and vibrant blue bird emblem for over a decade.

The name change might be seen as a brand refresh for the company. Hail Mary: Mr. Musk has repeatedly warned in recent months that Twitter is on the brink of bankruptcy as it faces significant losses in ad revenue.

Earlier this month, Facebook (FB) parent company Meta launched a rival social media platform called Threads, adding to the pressure. User registration surpassed his 100 million in the first week.

Twitter had 238 million active users before being taken private by Musk in October 2022.

Musk, one of the richest people in the world, was once best known for his groundbreaking efforts to launch rockets and build electric cars through SpaceX and Tesla (TSLA).

Today, most of his headlines are for outlandish statements on his personal Twitter account, where he often shares conspiracy theories and gets into public altercations on social media platforms.

Musk overhauled the site after buying it for $44 billion in late October, followed by mass layoffs, disputes over millions of dollars in unpaid retirement benefits, and Mr. Musk telling employees that staying at the company meant working long hours and high intensity. He wrote: Only exceptional performance counts as a passing grade.

The controversy prompted groups such as the Anti-Defamation League, Free Press and GLAAD to put pressure on brands to rethink their advertising on Twitter.

The groups pointed to mass layoffs as a key element of the idea, citing concerns that Mr. Musk’s job cuts would effectively make Twitter’s election integrity policy unenforceable, even if it technically remained active.

Musk also began overseeing a controversial policy change that led to frequent service outages on Twitter and shook his reputation in the process.

In June, Musk appointed former NBCUniversal marketing chief Linda Yaccarino as CEO of the company.

She commented on Twitter on Sunday afternoon about the name change. Getting a second chance to make a big impression is extremely rare, both in life and in business. Twitter has made a big impression and changed the way we communicate. Now X goes further and transforms the global city square.

When starting a new business, we face challenges. Musk recently revealed that the platform’s cash flow is still negative due to a 50% drop in ad revenue and high debt.

Musk has criticized the withdrawals and hiatus of Twitter advertisers such as General Mills (GIS), Macy’s (M) and some Tesla competitors, calling himself a free speech absolutist and saying he wants to buy Twitter so that users can speak freely on the platform.

Musk explained his approach to free speech: “Are people who don’t like you allowed to say things they don’t like about you?” If so, we have freedom of speech.

He added that Twitter is very reluctant to take down content and that the platform aims to allow all legal speech. Many users fear that it could mean an increase in hate speech.

Meanwhile, the initial hype surrounding rival Threads seems to have returned to reality, especially as it’s plagued by spam and lacking some of the user-friendly features that Twitter (now X) offers.

Adam Mosseri, who oversees the launch of Meta’s Threads, hinted at plans to add features such as a desktop version of the app, feeds only for accounts the user is following, and an edit button.

Its ability to garner advertising endorsements is yet to be proven.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cnn.com/2023/07/24/tech/twitter-rebrands-x-elon-musk-hnk-intl/index.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos