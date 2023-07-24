5 Key Questions Climate Tech Founders Should Ask Impact Investors





Agnes Svensson Contributor

Agnes Svensson is Chief Impact Officer at Norsken VC, one of Europe’s leading early stage impact investors. She has over 12 years of experience driving sustainability, diversity and inclusion initiatives in the private sector (especially her Klarna, a fintech decacorn) and nonprofits.

The world is witnessing an exciting and necessary surge in climate technology start-ups, with the impact technology sector up 64% since the end of 2020. And as the supply increases, a new kind of investor called impact VC is emerging.

As an impact specialist working within venture capital, I am dedicated to helping founders achieve their ambitious goals and inspire positive change. To foster more trackable impact investing, here are five key questions every founder should consider asking impact investors vying for space on the cap table.

Are You Really an Impact Investment Fund?

First of all, you need to learn the terminology. The recent implementation of the Sustainable Finance Disclosure Regulation (SFDR) in the EU has clarified the classification of funds. It is important to determine whether the investor is a Section 6 fund, Section 8 fund or Section 9 fund. Understand the difference and understand what this means for you, the founder.

Like us, the Article 9 Fund focuses exclusively on sustainable investments with impact as our investment objective. They are also called “dark green funds”. One level down is the Article 8 Fund, which aims to promote environmental and social properties without dedicating themselves to sustainability. That is the Light Green Fund. Finally, there is Article 6, known as the “grey fund”. They may have put some of their money into sustainable investments, but they don’t claim impact or sustainability.

In addition to regulating funding under the SFDR, the EU has provided guidance on what economic activities it considers to be environmentally and socially sustainable and particularly impactful. This is what we call the EU Taxonomy, a classification of business areas that need more capital, innovation and attention, because they are the real needle movers for the planet and for humanity.

Choosing between Article 8 and Article 9

Most active VCs today fall into the Article 6 category as generalists, so it’s safe to exclude them entirely here. If climate change technology founders choose professional impact investors (Article 8 or Article 9 funds), we recommend that they continue to align their impacts. There are currently around 50/50 impact VCs in Europe who are either Article 8 or Article 9 compliant.

When dealing with Article 8 funds, you may be asked to demonstrate compliance with a number of environmental or social criteria that we have defined as particularly important, such as the Primary Adverse Impact (PAI) indicator, which assesses the negative sustainability impact of investment decisions and advice. It also describes how we work to identify and mitigate risks related to sustainability.

The Article 9 Fund does this and more and asks you to do what you say. They will want more concrete evidence of how your company is impacting the environment and society and how it can be measured over time. They emphasize the need to avoid causing material harm and to operate their business responsibly, both in their internal operations and across the value chain.

It seems like a lot of work, but opting for an Article 9 fund has several advantages. In many respects, Article 9 funds are often perceived as ‘genuine’ in the market, building brand credibility for startups by giving them a stamp of approval within investment syndicates. As a company grows, this status gives them access to a more diverse pool of capital that is not available to less influential companies.

Which impacting key performance indicators (KPIs) do you prioritize?

Given the nuances of SFDR regulation, it is important for founders to ask investors what they call impact and how to measure it. This is not a perfect science and is especially difficult when measuring the potential impact of early-stage companies that may be both pre-market and customers.

