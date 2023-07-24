Retail tech news you may have missed last week — Retail Technology Innovation Hub





LK Bennett Infuses Artificial Intelligence into the Digital Fit Experience with True Fit Technology

British fashion brand LK Bennett has partnered with TrueFit, a size and fit decoding platform for digital consumers, to increase conversions, reduce returns and drive customer loyalty.

It leverages the True Fit Fashion Genome solution, which provides recommendations based on the demographics, fit preferences and trading behavior of millions of global shoppers and is powered by AI and continuous machine learning.

Amplience Hires Retail Technology Veteran Anthony Lai as New Chief Executive Officer

AI content specialist Amplience has appointed Anthony Lye as its new CEO.

He said: Customers tell us they need an agile his solution that embraces AI and allows brands to dynamically generate compelling content and media across different channels to create a seamless customer experience.

Ensuring a rich and engaging shopping experience that delights customers and delivers performance at every touchpoint is what we deliver.

Lye joined Amplience from Palantir Technologies where he was responsible for expanding Apollo services, the company’s growth business units and artificial intelligence strategy as global head.

Prior to that, he was executive vice president and general manager at NetApp, a data storage and management company, where he built the public cloud business unit.

Other positions include Director of Spoken Communications, EVP and Chief Cloud Officer of Guidewire Software. He is also an operational advisor to Bessemer Venture Partners and a trustee of the University of Bath, UK.

Former Kingfisher Chief Digital Technology Officer JJ Van Oosten Joins Boston Consulting Group

JJ Van Oosten has joined the Boston Consulting Group on a non-executive basis as a Senior Advisor.

Earlier this year, Van Oosten stepped down from his position as Chief Digital and Technology Officer at Kingfisher, a retail group whose brand portfolio includes B&Q, Castorama, Screwfix, Brico Dpt and Kota.

In a post on LinkedIn, he said: “It’s time to pass the baton to a great team and focus on my own personal interests.”

In recent years, together, we have doubled our e-commerce participation from 8% to 16% of group turnover. We put our stores at the heart of our fulfillment strategy. It also gave customers more choice and speed.

He added: “We have successfully launched marketplaces for B&Q in the UK and Brico Dpt in Iberia and have a clear rollout plan. In the UK, Screwfix customers can get their product within 60 minutes using the app ‘Sprint’.

Above all, we have developed and attracted world-class talent in e-commerce, digital marketing, data (science), product management and technology. We have a clear plan. thank you. I wish you all the best.

Beyoncé Fans Can Experience Free Checkout Technology at Zippin-powered Nissan Stadium Store in Nashville, Tennessee

We are huge Beyoncé fans here at RTIH, so we always welcome the opportunity to feature Queen Bey on this site.

So thanks to cashierless store operator Zippin for posting the following tweet ahead of their concert at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tennessee (as part of their Renaissance World Tour).

