Heirs Insurance Group Announces Innovations to Make Transactions and Access Easier





Heirs Holdings subsidiaries Heirs General Insurance (HGI) and Heirs Life Assurance (HLA) have launched multiple digital channels to simplify access and facilitate transactions for customers across Nigeria.

Mobile and digital channels include a chatbot named Prince that resolves customer inquiries instantly, a USSD channel *1100# for Heirs Life, and mobile apps (Simple Life for Heirs Life Assurance and Simple Protect for Heirs General Insurance), both of which are also available on the web.

Adhering to the Group’s Simple Life promise, the product demonstrates the company’s commitment to delivering superior value and fast, accessible service to its customers while promoting financial inclusion for all.

These channels directly address the challenges of low insurance penetration across Nigeria, opening up the insurance industry to new customers who need protection for their assets and financial security for their loved ones.

Using mobile and web apps called Simple Life and Simple Protect, respectively, customers can open new policies, manage existing policies, submit claims, and get instant support anytime from their mobile phones without going to the office or talking to an agent.

Chatbot Prince gives customers virtual, instant and personalized insurance service 24 hours a day. In today’s fast-paced world, Prince will provide a seamless, hassle-free service to his Heirs General Insurance and Heirs Life existing and potential customers.

Heirs Life released USSD code *1100# to further promote insurance penetration. With the introduction of USSD, Heir Life will be able to reach millions of customers in need of savings and life insurance plans, and extend its reach to remote areas traditionally excluded from financial services. USSD codes also provide faster access for existing customers to manage their policies.

Ifesinachi Okpagu, Chief Marketing Officer, Heirs Insurance Group, said of the announcement: Our customers are the heart of our business. Heirs General Insurance and Heirs Life are committed to promoting inclusion across the country.

We believe every Nigerian has the right to backup when they need it, and these new channels will ensure that our customers are covered while going about their daily lives. Simple life is here.

Heirs General Insurance (general insurance company) and Heirs Life Assurance (specialized life insurance company) are insurance subsidiaries of Heirs Holdings, a pan-African investment group, with portfolios in 24 countries on four continents.

Both companies serve hundreds of thousands of customers in the retail and corporate sectors across Nigeria through a hybrid approach of a rapidly expanding physical footprint and an omnichannel digital presence.

Among other insurtech-led initiatives, Heirs Insurance Group is leading the digital insurance business in Nigeria through InConnect, a platform for partnerships and insurance redistribution.

With a mission to democratize access to insurance by providing individuals and organizations with simple, fast, reliable and accessible insurance, Heirs Comprehensive Insurance and Heirs Life Insurance are partnering with global organizations such as the African Union Bank to promote financial inclusion across the country to make insurance accessible to everyone.

