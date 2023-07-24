Studies show that localized efforts leave marks, especially in dry areas





Combined with the green eruptions spreading across the African continent, more than 400,000 square kilometers (154,000 square miles) have been greened, an area the size of Zimbabwe. The researchers say it’s important to distinguish how much of this greening is due to human efforts and how much is due to broader climate change. The research team compared the greening trend of the target plot with neighboring plots. They hypothesized that the latter may reflect changes in vegetation caused by broader climate trends. Despite these advances, monitoring vegetation growth based on satellite imagery can be a blunt tool, especially if the data do not capture differences in greening caused by agricultural expansion or reforestation.

Efforts to green the planet are in full swing, with promises of everything from mitigating climate change to halting land degradation. But how well do these actually work?

Often they start as small plantations or agroforestry schemes in remote areas. Accurately identifying benefits is not always easy. Since it’s not easy to visit each location and see how plants grow over time, researchers usually rely on satellites to monitor changes.

Scientists at Wageningen University & Research in the Netherlands have shown in a recent analysis how monitoring of local efforts could be improved. Across Africa, more than 400,000 square kilometers (154,000 square miles) of green space—an area the size of Zimbabwe—has surged. But how many of them were driven by humans?

Researchers say it’s important to distinguish between the effects of human efforts and trends arising from broader climate change. Historical climate records show that Africa oscillates between greening and browning over long periods of time.

In the 1970s and 1980s, the continent experienced major droughts. This was one of the causes of desertification along the Sahel Belt, which borders the Sahara Desert. Initially thought to be due to human activity, recent climatological analyzes have implicated Elnio migration, anomalous tropical Pacific warming, and other changes in sea surface temperature. However, in the last few decades there has been a trend towards increased plant cover in Africa.

Sahel landscape in Burkina Faso. In the 1970s and his 1980s, the continent experienced widespread drought. This was one of the causes of desertification along the Sahel belt adjacent to the Sahara Desert. Image by Daniel Tiveau/CIFOR via Flickr (CC BY-NC-ND 2.0).

How can we tell if climate conditions or human intervention are behind small changes? They hypothesized that the latter would reflect a larger pattern.

Greening hotspots are places where the amount of greening exceeded neighboring areas when there was generally favorable conditions for plant growth. Or when greening progresses where the surrounding area has not changed. Or sites that defy the trend of background browning.

The team focused on 434 sustainable land management initiatives being implemented at 628 sites. These range from plots currently being actively restored to plots set aside for natural restoration. Hotspots appeared in the transcontinental Sahel belt, as well as in Kenya and Tanzania in East Africa, and parts of Southern Africa.

Researchers have found that greening efforts in semi-arid regions work particularly well. Vegetated spikes became less noticeable in already densely vegetated areas. (The team deliberately excluded areas with very poor vegetation from the beginning, such as the Sahara Desert.)

Despite these advances, most satellite images are still blunt instruments. The green of land restoration in Kenya, the changing forest cover of protected reserves in South Africa, and the encroachment of trees into the Lake Chad basin are all in the same brush.

Nor does remote sensing necessarily distinguish between reforestation efforts and agricultural expansion, for example, as a result of monoculture plantations that have negative environmental impacts. Even activities that are legitimately considered part of restoration activities, such as planting trees, can be gray areas. Misdirected or haphazard tree-planting campaigns can do more harm than good, including undermining native biodiversity, promoting invasive species, and distorting water availability.

Banner image: A tree planting project in Rwanda. Image courtesy of Ministry of the Environment – ​​via Rwanda, via Flickr (CC BY-ND 2.0).

Scientists have mapped nearly 10 billion trees that have accumulated carbon in Africa’s drylands

