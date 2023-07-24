Huahong Semiconductor, China’s Second Largest Semiconductor Foundry, Raises $3 Billion in Planned Shanghai IPO





Manufacture of semiconductor chips File photo: VCG

Huahong Semiconductor, China’s second-largest semiconductor foundry, announced Monday that it will seek to raise up to 21.2 billion yuan ($2.95 billion) in its listing on the Shanghai Stock Exchange, in what is expected to be the largest A-share IPO of the year.

The move is part of China’s growing efforts to achieve self-reliant semiconductor supply to break the technology blockade imposed by the United States.

Analysts said the listing would give a boost to the country’s semiconductor sector as larger capital inflows are expected to help tech breakthroughs.

In a filing with the already-listed Hong Kong Stock Exchange, the company said it plans to sell 407.75 million shares at 52 yuan per share, representing about 23.76% of the increased capital.

Expanding funding channels in mainland China will contribute to Huahong’s future growth and presence in more important links in the industrial chain, increasing market share and profits and enhancing sustainable development, Han Xiaoming, general manager of Jiwei Insights in Beijing, told the Global Times Monday.

According to Hua Hong, China IC Fund II (the second phase of the National Integrated Circuit Industry Investment Fund Corporation) is a strategic investor, holding 48.33 million shares with a total allotment of 2.5 billion yuan.

“China’s chip industry faces a complex external competitive landscape, and the Fund’s investment in mature processes will bring long-term benefits as the sector advances in advanced processes,” Han said.

Compared to the first phase, which focused on chip manufacturing, China IC Fund II has invested heavily in domestic semiconductor manufacturing, equipment and related materials to break through the current bottlenecks, Liang Zhenpeng, an independent high-tech sector analyst, told the Global Times Monday.

China’s semiconductor industry has enormous potential, but the country remains weak in advanced chip manufacturing, so it is important to seek breakthroughs in core technologies, Liang said.

“With the United States enforcing CHIPS and science laws and seeking to form a chip-four alliance to deter the rise of China’s technological prowess, the Chinese government may move to establish a domestic semiconductor industry alliance to boost its leap forward and compete with the United States,” Ma Jihua, a veteran telecommunications industry observer, told the Global Times.

China seeks to become more self-sufficient in key advanced technologies as the United States and its allies tighten their containment and encirclement nets against China.

Under U.S. pressure, the Netherlands imposed new restrictions on the export of advanced semiconductor manufacturing tools on June 30. And on Sunday, Japan’s export controls on 23 key chip manufacturing items went into effect.

China’s foreign ministry on Monday condemned Japan’s irrational move and vowed to resolutely defend China’s own interests.

“The Chinese side is deeply sorry and dissatisfied with Japan’s export controls, which are clearly aimed at China,” ministry spokesman Mao Ning said on Monday.

For some time, some countries have politicized trade and economic issues to recklessly pursue high-tech “decoupling” from China through measures such as abuse of export controls.

Mao said that these fraudulent acts violate market rules, free trade principles and international trade rules, cause losses to relevant enterprises, and affect the safety and stability of the regional and global semiconductor industry and supply chain.

“We expect Japan to keep its commitments to international trade rules as part of efforts to more broadly safeguard its interests and bilateral trade and economic cooperation. It is important not to hinder normal semiconductor cooperation between the two countries,” Mao said.

