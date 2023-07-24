Urban redevelopment to turn Xuhui into an innovation hub





Imagine China

The bustling Xujiahui commercial center in Shanghai’s Xuhui district.

Shanghai’s downtown Xuhui District will revitalize Xujiahui’s commercial hub and introduce a river-crossing cable car system on the West Bund, aiming to transform the area into a thriving hub for scientific innovation.

A government official from Xujiahui said at a press conference that the district is soliciting ideas globally for planning the central district of Xujiahui, with the aim of improving transportation routes and pedestrian systems to increase the convenience of transportation and shopping.

Chen Yong, director of the district commerce committee, said downtown’s important commercial hub will improve the transportation network and pedestrian system, making transportation and shopping more convenient.

Major projects include the ongoing construction of the Xujiahui Center, which includes a 370-meter-tall tower building along Hongqiao Road, which will be Puxi’s tallest building, and the renovation of Pacific Department Store and Shanghai No. 6 Department Store, Chen added.

The commercial district was established in 1992 and named after the Ming Dynasty scientist and scholar Xu Guangqi (1562-1633).

A major renovation began in 2017 to connect major malls with skywalks and renovate parts of the old shopping complex to bring back customers.

The newly opened Xujiahui Skywalk

Meanwhile, the West Bund waterfront along the Huangpu River is planning to introduce a river crossing cable car system to enhance development.

Xuhui’s riverside area has transformed from an industrial area to a vibrant waterfront area over the past decade.

Six major industrial clusters, including media and finance, are being focused on to create a diverse and interconnected industrial landscape, according to Li Feiyu, executive deputy director of the West Bund Management Committee.

Improving public facilities is a priority, Li said, with plans to strengthen transportation networks and develop diverse waterfront commercial spaces, adding that “cruise ship services and river-crossing cable cars will provide convenient crossing options.”

Children play on the lawn on the West Bund waterfront.

Xuhui also aims to strengthen industry by developing a science and technology innovation axis in downtown. The goal is to attract more professionals, funding and projects. The district government said it is looking for new ways of commercial development.

Xuhui’s deputy director, Zhong Xiaoyong, said Xuhui is known for its “external-oriented economy”, with almost half of its tax revenue coming from abroad.

Home to the headquarters of 119 multinational companies and 30 overseas research centers, it ranks first among downtown Shanghai.

To promote science and innovation, the district plans to renovate urban areas, develop science and technology streets and parks, and support its own innovation and technological transformation.

In addition, Xuhui is also a leader in artificial intelligence development. With nearly 200 of his AI-related companies, he will continue to foster innovation in the field and announce measures to support generative AI development.

