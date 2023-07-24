Why opening the lid on black-box AI is critical to healthcare adoption





Dr. Ameera Patel, CEO of TidalSense, a pioneer in AI respiratory health tech for COPD and asthma solutions, explains why in the pursuit of sustainable healthcare solutions, the patient safety risks posed by arcane AI algorithms cannot be overlooked.

Artificial intelligence (AI) and deep learning models have been around for decades, but only recently has computing power stepped up the affordability and accessibility of these technologies.

And it’s kind of a gradual change. AI is now embedded in everything from kitchen appliances to cars, and even my Oral-B toothbrush appears to be AI-enabled.

Aside from dental hygiene, this prevalence is not reflected in the healthcare sector. Healthcare has been far behind in adopting AI, and for good reason.

Given that algorithms are making life-or-death decisions, the reluctance of clinicians and regulators is not surprising, and should be treated with caution, rigor, and a healthy dose of skepticism. This scrutiny is perhaps even more appropriate given that several AI technologies regulated by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) rely on deep learning “black box” methods. As a result, it is nearly impossible to trace decisions (outputs) back to inputs, with limited or no ability to understand how decisions were reached.

But the pressure to deploy AI is mounting as healthcare systems face challenges of talent shortages, strikes, payroll disputes, rising chronic diseases, and an aging population.

It is widely recognized that the current situation is unsustainable. Especially given the growing concern that organizations are currently so understaffed that they have little or no time to provide adequate personal care or compassion.

AI is needed to ease the burden on clinicians, nurses, and other healthcare workers. But can we trust black box AI to play a meaningful role in one of the most time-consuming aspects of healthcare delivery, diagnosis?

learn proper function

Diagnosis, whether performed by humans or AI, is all about pattern recognition, estimating probabilities based on patterns presented.

Pattern recognition is how clinicians know that the patient in front of them is showing 90% of symptoms, but is almost certainly not an ultra-rare disease. Clinicians have seen thousands of more common conditions with similar symptoms.

AI algorithms perform the same process much faster. They can be trained to help clinicians make diagnostic decisions, expedite triage and prioritize patients, and review medical images to determine which scans need further investigation.

In each case, the algorithm uses pattern recognition to make a decision. Of course, the higher the quality of the data used for training, the more accurate the AI’s decisions will be, provided the algorithm has learned the correct “features” of each pattern. However, any bias in the data used to train the algorithm will lead to wrong decisions (garbage in, garbage out).

Therefore, AI used in medicine must provide clear and accurate answers and show how they arrived at those answers.

The truth about dogs and cats

Unfortunately, for black box AI, this process is largely invisible. Most deep learning models fit this box.

To illustrate this point, we humans know that a cat is a cat because we recognize the features that are characteristic of being a cat in their appearance.

However, it has been proven that it is possible to trick some AI algorithms into misinterpreting patterns and distinguishing between cats and dogs simply by adding imperceptible noise to an image. Judging by human pattern recognition, it’s a horrifying error, but it can have a perfectly logical explanation when created by an algorithm.

Instead of learning the traits that humans associate with cats, let’s say an algorithm determines that in all the cat pictures it’s seen, cats are positioned slightly to the left of dog pictures. As a result, it starts classifying all objects positioned to the left of the image as cats, and all images positioned to the right as dogs. Today, cats are being misidentified as dogs at an alarming rate.

This is an extreme example, but it highlights the potential risks associated with using black box AI solutions. Even if AI is still subordinated to human decision-making, clinicians can easily get confused by erroneous and seemingly inexplicable AI diagnoses and not know if it’s an algorithm problem or if they’re really overlooking something.

And for autonomous AI, unsupervised decision-making, trust and interpretability are absolutely fundamental. Done right, the technology has the potential to transform the healthcare sector, for example by diagnosing large numbers of patients faster and reducing waiting lists. Getting it wrong not only compromises patient safety, it also causes clinicians to waste far more time over-investigating and correcting errors.

AI development needs more transparency and collaboration

Thankfully, the NHS is aware of the risks posed by black-box AI, and its technology deployment guidelines increasingly state the requirement that AI models be interpretable. Based on this, it seems highly unlikely that generative AI like the much touted ChatGPT will be adopted by the UK healthcare system in the near future. AI with billions of inputs like this is by definition not easily interpretable.

Similarly, the FDA is also getting tougher on black-box AI, asking more questions about overly complex technology before granting approval.

Some might argue that moving away from this black-box technology stifles the potential of AI. I believe this is a necessary trade-off to increase patient safety and re-empower her AI developers to build solutions that are more robust, transparent and trustworthy.

Restricting the use of black-box AI requires solution providers to increase their collaboration with industry during the AI ​​development process. Clinicians need to help developers understand what “explainable” really means, i.e. which aspects of the AI ​​solution’s decision-making process need to be seen/understood.

Although AI algorithms show great potential in diagnostics and should not be viewed as a replacement for human decision-making in healthcare, many algorithms are already being piloted across the NHS to automate the detection of disease patterns, give healthcare workers more time and improve the quality of patient care.

However, transparency is a prerequisite for mass adoption in such a highly regulated industry. And AI solutions require medical experts to help develop the algorithms, but until they do, clinicians won’t be able to trust them.

