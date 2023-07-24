CannaCon Long Beach: Unmatched Networking and Innovation





CannaCon, the nation’s premier cannabis business conference, is excited to announce its highly anticipated expo in Long Beach. As the cannabis industry experiences unprecedented growth and regulatory evolution, CannaCon Long Beach promises to be a landmark event that brings together industry pioneers, entrepreneurs, advocates and enthusiasts for his two days of networking, education and innovation.

Event Details: Date: August 4-5, 2023 Location: Long Beach Convention and Entertainment Center Conference for Collaboration and Growth:

CannaCon Long Beach is the conference that bridges the gap between cannabis businesses, growers, retailers, investors and consumers. By fostering collaboration and communication within the industry, the event aims to accelerate growth, promote responsible business practices and shape the future of cannabis commerce.

Unmatched networking opportunities:

Attendees can expect an impressive roster of exhibitors representing different sectors of the cannabis industry. CannaCon Long Beach showcases the latest advancements in the industry, from cutting-edge technology and growing solutions to innovative products and services. In addition, the event will provide countless networking opportunities, facilitating connections that can lead to groundbreaking partnerships and collaborations.

Educational seminars and workshops:

With ever-changing regulations and the continued evolution of the cannabis market, it’s important to stay informed. CannaCon Long Beach features a comprehensive line-up of expert-led seminars covering topics such as industry trends, compliance, marketing strategy and cultivation techniques. Attendees will expand their knowledge, gain valuable insights, and equip themselves with the tools they need to succeed in this rapidly expanding industry.

Keynote speakers:

State Senator Stephen Bradford will discuss legislation he has introduced over the years and current legislation that, among other important laws, makes it clear that all taxes (excise, local and sales) are calculated from the subtotal of products sold and do not include another tax in the calculation.

Mark Wasserman and Craig Wasserman, also known as the Pot Brothers of Law, will host an interactive seminar on the importance of understanding how to engage with law enforcement.

Early registration for CannaCon Long Beach is now open. To secure your spot and take advantage of discounted rates, visit CannaCon.org.

For media inquiries, please contact:

Angela Grell

[email protected]

About Kannakon:

CannaCon is the nation’s leading cannabis business conference dedicated to accelerating growth and advancement in the cannabis industry. With a focus on education, networking and advocacy, his CannaCon has become a vital platform for industry professionals and enthusiasts alike.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://cannatechtoday.com/cannacon-long-beach-uniting-cannabis-industry-leaders-for-unparalleled-networking-and-innovation/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos