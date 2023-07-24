Apple may end iMessage and FaceTime in UK





Apple has threatened to remove services like iMessage and FaceTime for UK users after the proposed surveillance bill was announced. The UK government is considering an update to the 2016 Investigative Powers Act (IPA), which would require messaging services to obtain permission from the Home Office for security functions.

Apple has warned the UK government that it would be better off discontinuing popular communications services such as FaceTime and iMessage than undermining security features, following a proposal to expand national authority over digital surveillance.

Apple has become the latest company to protest upcoming changes to the UK’s Investigative Powers Act, which many believe will negate encryption-based protections. A key part of the change is an online safety bill that would require companies to set up technology that scans media content for child sex and terrorism-related content.

Companies also must obtain clearance from the Home Office for any security features released, and may disable such protections without notifying the public. Essentially, companies providing such communication services must scan all transmissions, which is seen as giving government agencies disproportionate powers in intercepting and monitoring messages.

Apple opposes what it calls a bill that violates the privacy of all users. Apple faced similar problems in 2021 when it had to sue the Indian government under regulations that incorporate traceability mechanisms to identify the origin of certain information. This case is still ongoing.

Although Apple positions itself to protect user privacy, messages sent and received by non-Apple devices continue to be left unencrypted, potentially leaving room for government surveillance.

Meanwhile, Apple is pushing into the generative AI market with the development of its own chatbot called Apple GPT. The news increased the company’s market capitalization by $71 billion to $3.12 trillion.

Earlier this year, Apple banned the internal use of ChatGPT for employees due to concerns that sensitive data could be exposed. Instead, the company has launched an effort to generate its own tech stack by posting several job postings related to his AI and ML.

While most big tech companies have openly embraced AI technology in their portfolios, Apple has so far remained silent on the matter, with executives clashing over AI advancements. Apple GPT is expected to be a big topic at his WWDC 2024.

Image Source: Shutterstock

