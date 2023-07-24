These two Canadian cities added 115,000 tech jobs last year





Additionally, BC and Toronto venture funding has recovered in Q2 2023.

Top Stories of the Week Toronto and Montreal Add the Most Tech Jobs in Canada Over the Last Five Years: Report

Within Canada, Toronto and Montreal added the most tech talent jobs from 2017 to 2022, according to CBRE’s latest Scoring Tech Talent report. Over the five years, Toronto added 63,800 tech jobs, while Montreal added 51,500, according to a CBRE report.

The report shows that emerging tech talent is concentrated in Canada, with three of the top five North American cities in this category — Ottawa, Waterloo and Toronto — located in Canada.

Venture Capital in Toronto, British Columbia Returns in Q2 2023

Following a weak start to the year, Canada’s two largest tech ecosystems saw a resurgence of venture funding in the second quarter of 2023, according to new data from Briefed.in.

Here’s Last Year’s Pay for Canada’s Top IT CEOs

From Shopify’s Tobias Lütke to Opentext’s Mark Barrenecea, find out how much these CEOs made as public tech companies face a tough year in 2022.

COHERE secures strategic investment from SAP as enterprise demand for generative AI grows

For Cohere, the SAP investment and partnership with McKinsey follows a recent $270 million Series C funding from Inovia, Nvidia, Oracle, Salesforce Ventures and others, which puts the company at a reported valuation of more than $2 billion.

British Columbia moves to protect intellectual property with new program

B.C.’s new IP strategy will provide IP education to start-ups and small businesses statewide. The move aims to make it easier for people to understand and navigate the complex financial and legal aspects of intellectual property.

Introducing BC TECH’s First Innovator Hall of Fame Inductees

The BC Innovators Hall of Fame recognizes leaders who have left a legacy in the state and contributed to enriching the technology and innovation ecosystem. Winners include leaders from BC Tech Association, CIBC and D-Wave.

STARTUPFEST 2023 WINS HUTSY TWICE, ORA MEDICAL WINS BDC PRIZE MATCH

Last week, Startupfest saw more than $585,000 in cash prizes awarded to startups, with companies ranging from fintechs to small software shops making the best pitches at Montreal’s technology conference, July 12-14.

Here are all the details about Startupfest 2023’s awards and winners like Ora Medical and financial “superapp” Hutsy.

After a three-year hiatus, TECHPONG is back for a 2023 comeback

TechPong, a Vancouver-based table tennis and fundraising event, has announced that it will resume on October 19 this year after a three-year hiatus.

Founded in 2014 by Vancouver-based Charitable Impact (formerly CHIMP), TechPong aims to give members of the tech community the opportunity to participate in friendly competition, network, and raise money for philanthropy.

Private Canadian Tech Firms Gather to Discuss AI, Growth and Global Appeal

RBC Capital Markets held its fourth annual Canadian Private Technology Conference at the end of June. The event culminated in a conversation with keynote guest, his Apple co-founder Steve Wozniak. Wozniak shared his own journey as an entrepreneur and his perspective on the state of technology and his AI today.

Latest Funding, Acquisitions, Layoffs SF – AI Reworked – $1.65M (Read More) VIC – Checkfront Merges With Rezdy (Read More) VIC – Othersphere – $3M (Read More) VAN – ProShop ERP – $32M (Read More) CGY – Vitruvi Software Acquired By Bow River Capital (Read More) TOR – Metafold 3D – 235 $10,000 (read more) HAL – 3D BioFibR – $3.52 million (read more) Source: ELEVATE

Elevate Festival Offers 50% Off For Startups Through July 30, 2023 Elevate Festival was built to scale and connect startups, so this summer, Elevate and Moneris partnered to offer limited-time deals for startups.

Through July 30th, startups can take advantage of 50% of Elevate Festival Startup passes. So, if you run or work for a startup company, for just $125 he has the opportunity to get a 3-day Startup Pass.

Hear from some of the world’s most innovative minds, meet with some of Canada’s leading investors and sources, pitch on stage, network in the Startup Lounge, connect with fellow founders at the evening meet-and-greet, and much more.

book now

The BetaKit Podcast will be streamed live from STARTUPFEST!

“The BetaKit podcast is truly a dog advocate podcast.”

Dr. Teresa Johnson (Airbnb), Harper Reed (General Galactic Corporation), and Neha Kela (2048 Ventures) join us for a wide-ranging conversation about launching particles into satellites (for science!), founders and market suitability, working under Barack Obama, when to quit, closing companies, early-stage investments with angels, building jetpacks for dogs (for science!), and more. Recorded in front of a live audience on the main stage of Startupfest 2023.

On the death of the girlboss with Chelsea Fagan (Fiscal Diet)

“The heart of the Girl Boss problem is that women want to act more like men, and the answer is men to act like women on a large scale.”

Elizabeth Holmes is currently in prison, and her incarceration marks a definite end to the girlboss era. Chelsea Fagan (The Financial Diet) joins us to discuss the causes of girlboss deaths, the irony and superficiality behind the term, and the need for better public archetypes of entrepreneurship for women, especially men.

