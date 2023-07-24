



Do you only have 1 minute? The following three points can be obtained from this work.

Driven by a combination of local talent, research infrastructure, outsourcing giants, and private and public funding, CEE is emerging as a hub for deep technology innovation. Looking at the investor’s portfolio and agenda, we see interest in healthcare, financial services, cybersecurity, and he’s AI and his ML, big data, data science, analytics, robotics and other technologies. The added value for investors comes not only from funding, but from supporting startups with a combination of addressing specific challenges in the field, such as mentorship, networking opportunities, talent recruitment support, and the transition from research to entrepreneurship.

Central and Eastern Europe (CEE) is rapidly establishing itself as the EMEA hub for deep technology innovation. The region experienced an impressive surge in cross-sectoral venture capital funding, increasing 7.6-fold from 2017 to Q3 2022, reaching €84.9 billion by Q3 2022. Success stories like UiPath, Grammarly, Reface, ICEYE, or Drnamics exemplify the untapped potential of the region in driving breakthroughs.

In particular, with over 1,300 deep tech startups, according to Deal Room data, CEE is fertile ground for concrete engineering and scientific breakthroughs aimed at addressing society’s most pressing challenges. Success stories such as UiPath, Grammarly, Reface, ICEYE, and Dramatics exemplify the untapped potential of the region in driving breakthroughs. Poland stands out even more, ranking 6th overall in Europe for the percentage of VC funding devoted to deep tech and 14th in absolute value at $452.2 million.

CEE follows the trend in Europe, demonstrating a growing interest in deep technology. More than $18 billion will be invested in European deep tech startups in 2022 alone, cementing the continent’s status as a hotspot of technological advancement. In fact, the European LP considers deep technology to be his second most promising segment after Planet Positive Solutions.

CEE’s transformation into a deep technology powerhouse has been fueled by its extensive academic research infrastructure, a combination of public and private funding, and an unwavering commitment to fostering the advancement of complex technologies.

Venture capital firms have recognized the potential of the region, leading to the creation of new funds dedicated to CEE’s deep technology, further stimulating growth and innovation.

“Deep tech startups are essential to creating the next technological breakthrough that will solve some of humanity’s greatest challenges in the near future. It’s not a question of whether we want it or not. Desislava Gospodinova, co-founder and managing partner of investment fund manager AlfaStar Ventures.

Nitien Lal, managing director of Iqos Capital, a joint venture fund based in Poland and the Netherlands that invests from corporate capital pools, further expressed his excitement for Recursive: “The region has long been a leader in scientific research and we are at a tipping point to turn it into disruptive deep tech startups and scale-ups.”

The European Investment Fund (EIF), the largest investor in the European deep tech sector, also plays a pivotal role in fostering CEE’s deep tech venture capital ecosystem, ensuring continued growth within the sector.

In addition to venture capital, the sector is also being driven by “local outsourcing giants have also significantly stepped up their operations, many of which now operate deep tech units focused on breakthrough areas such as quantum computing, neural networks and other areas.” Success stories like Reface and Grammarly, both pioneering large-scale AI applications in their respective niches, prove that there is a lot of untapped potential,” said Dmitro Vartanyan, general managing partner at SID Venture Partners, a Ukrainian venture capital firm focused on investing in early-stage high-tech startups building global solutions.

He went on to emphasize that the European Commission’s recent €20 million (editor’s note) loan to Ukraine’s deep tech sector is a sign that European leaders are recognizing the potential of this emerging market.

Investors see the region’s deep technology potential bolstered by a network of highly skilled STEM talent and research-oriented universities and academies. CEE is well-educated and highly motivated, especially in the areas of software engineering and data science.

How to get on the deep tech investor’s radar

Investors are recognizing the enormous potential of deep technology and are focusing on areas such as hardware, AI, blockchain, AR/VR and quantum computing software, aiming to address various social and environmental issues, according to a European analysis. Notably, since 2016, hardware-based deep technologies have attracted three times more funding than hardware solutions in other technology areas. Europe shows strength in quantum computing, health and climate technology applications, while AI, semiconductors and defense are areas where investment in the region has room to grow.

At CEE, the largest share of venture capital funding in 2022 will go to transportation, fintech, enterprise software, food and security, with Web3 (cryptocurrencies and blockchain) being highlighted as an emerging trend.

A further look at CEE’s deep tech investor portfolio reveals that healthcare, financial services, and cybersecurity have seen the most deals, followed by food tech, climate tech, energy, space tech, and quantum computing. On the other hand, investors say he prefers AI and he prefers ML, big data, data he prefers technologies like science, analytics and robotics, then he prefers IoT and blockchain.

“CEE always amazes me with the quality of engineering teams hailing from the region. The market is not deep enough for investors to focus on a specific sector, but we always come across some very surprising approaches to solving difficult technical problems in a very diverse range of fields. All the way through to, it’s an area where we’ve found a great team to develop world-class solutions,” said Dan Lupu, Partner at Earlybird Venture Capital.

“We are looking across Europe with our Dutch and Polish teams, and have seen the Bulgarian ecosystem recover in recent years.

To catch emerging stars, investors are backing startup programs such as Ukraine’s Deep Tech Trials (backed by SID Venture Partners) and Romania’s Techcelerator (backed by GapMinder VC).

What kind of support can I get from deep tech investors?

Venture capital plays a key role in driving innovation, supporting startups and addressing some of the world’s most pressing problems. But support goes far beyond funding.

For example, AlfaStar Ventures wants to have world-class focus, business experience, and an ecosystem of professionals and entrepreneurs. They aim to provide strategic guidance, guidance and partnerships across the region.

Partnerships are important in the deep tech space, perhaps more than anywhere else in the tech ecosystem. They can take many forms, including public and private investors, corporations and start-ups, universities and researchers.

“Public-private partnerships with focused government institutions can have a significant impact on the success of deep tech startups. Public funding plays a big role and how it can support these projects in the early stages of R&D is important, but we are focused on the next steps that lead these projects to productization and commercialization of the underlying technology,” said Desislava Gospodinova, co-founder and managing partner of AlfaStar Ventures.

Meanwhile, Nithien Lal, Managing Director of Aikos Capital, emphasizes a collaborative venture approach that leverages corporate partnerships to help scale and thrive climate change technology innovation. Such investors also facilitate the transition from researchers to entrepreneurs and provide functional support and networking opportunities to facilitate startup growth.

Uni.Fund, a venture capital firm that backs university spinouts and other startups, further shares its multi-step approach of working with early-stage deep tech startups. This begins by ensuring linkages between universities, research institutes and researchers, and continues through mentorship for founders as they transition from researcher to entrepreneur, commercialization and business development support, recruitment, and leveraging extensive networks across Middle East Europe, Europe, North America and Latin America.

“We also guide founders to success through acquisitions, mergers, IPOs, etc. We leverage our experience and network to identify potential buyers and navigate the public offering process,” said Sotiris Papantonopoulos, partner at Uni.Fund.

More experienced investors develop teams dedicated to assisting founders with specific functions. “Recognizing that hiring is the most important area for growth teams, we have developed an internal team that works with our investees to identify the best talent for each stage of growth,” said Dan Lupe of Earlybird.

