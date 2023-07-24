



Few organizations started two new work programs, sharing the stage with the artist behind the hot pink puppet-robot hybrid questioning the audience about their use of the data. So the launch of the Privacy-Enhancing Technologies (PET) and Participatory Data Program as part of the Live Canalside Chat series event at London Data Week by the Open Data Institute (ODI) felt like a unique and perhaps unexpected way to begin this dual journey.

Alistair Gentrys DoxBox Trustbot, what former ODI Data as Culture Artist-in-Residence dubbed a technology drug, puppets and operators inform the public of what to sign up for when transferring data with an endless terms and conditions document that they must click to use their social media app of choice. In the early days, DoxBox asked people what they thought of the information they provided, Gentry said on his Canalside chat panel at his event. Then ask them how they feel about the information. But this is a very important difference. Because we are never asked what we think about the data we provide for the services we use.

His explanation reflects some of the reasoning (not to mention the inspiration) about why our PET and participatory data programs are so important now. PET is a tool and technique that allows access to data that may be kept private for reasons of privacy, as well as commercial sensitivity and national security. Admittedly, the name is cute, but the rapid development of AI has increased public knowledge and aspirations for data privacy around AI, so this is an important tool that will likely become more known.

Some PETs were used long before the term, including invisible ink and editing, pixelation, and audio obfuscation as seen in documentaries and news programs. More recently, the focus has been on more novel privacy technologies. This can be very interesting because these technologies can have a lot of utility, like Federated Learning Technologies, a PET that we’ve already done some work on. This inverts the traditional way of training machine learning algorithms, instead of collecting and pooling all the necessary data, the data is kept at the source and the algorithm is sent to the source.

Within this model, for example, multiple hospitals were able to train AI to identify conditions such as age-related macular degeneration. PET means that medical researchers can leverage much more data sets, including scans of people’s eyes, to work on ways they can prevent blindness and potentially change people’s lives.

Our PETs program is designed to explore how safer and more secure data use is possible and how this leads to more positive economic, social and environmental benefits. We know PET can deliver large-scale medical research while respecting patient confidentiality, and how to combat human trafficking with Enveil and DeliverFund, which provide secure access to large-scale human trafficking databases without compromising the security and ownership of the underlying data.

Our Participatory Data Program is led by my fellow researcher Joe Massey and was launched in collaboration with the Aapti Institute. Like the PET program, this work is supported by the Patrick J. McGovern Foundation to increase social impact, justice and equity. The program aims to bring a more participatory approach to data collection, use and sharing. An approach that enables people to be more meaningfully involved in decision making. This program is a logical extension of his ODI efforts over the last decade, including those on open banking and data portability. We have also worked on more bottom-up data governance processes such as data cooperatives and data trusts.

Access to data can help tackle some of the biggest challenges facing society today, including the climate crisis, rising genetic diseases, and social inequalities. However, the majority of those affected by these issues do not engage meaningfully. Currently, consent processes are often ineffective, leading people to withdraw their consent to the use of data about them.

For us, participatory data means more people involved in creating, maintaining, using and sharing data. Examples include citizen science initiatives like Zooniverse that go beyond the sciences and humanities to enable people to participate in truly cutting-edge research. Tech solutions like Solid Pods allow people to decide who has access to data about them, and data co-ops like POSMO coop allow people to be more involved in the governance of their data. At the policy level, people can be involved in determining the rules of the game through methods such as public hearings and citizen juries, such as the Camden Data Charter, which guides how the City Council collects, processes and shares data ethically in Camden.

Participatory data, however, is more than just people participating in a data ecosystem. That alone does not change the power imbalance abruptly. There are many other levers that need to be pulled to ensure a more equitable world, such as the regulatory and technological approaches that exist in our research on PET. A very interesting example I heard at last year’s annual summit is the data license put together by the Maori people of New Zealand that governs how people can access and use Maori data.

The more people are involved and involved, the more innovative schemes like this we will see centered around the people and communities that create the data. Both of our new programs aim to address power imbalances in their own ways while preserving the capacity of businesses, governments, philanthropic organizations, activists and individuals to innovate, progress, inform and create.

We recognize the risk that certain PETs may be used as a method of enhancing surveillance. This is related to the current debate related to backdoors into messaging apps as part of the UK’s Online Safety Bill. There are also concerns that this broader data access could be a way for his marketers online to hone in on personalized advertising even further without users knowing how or why this increased accuracy is happening. But we strongly believe that empowering people to have a bigger voice and more involvement will have an overall positive impact. Increased privacy engagement and trust means more knowledge, enabling people to make more informed decisions about how data about them is used. Whether it’s for the greater good or simply in exchange for signing up for the latest social media apps.

If you are interested in any of these important topics regarding future data use, whether you are an interested individual or a company wishing to talk to us about our research, please do not hesitate to contact ODI.

Calum Inverarity is a senior researcher at the Open Data Institute.

